Blake Lively Jokes Ryan Reynolds ‘Didn’t Invite Me to Set’ When Brad Pitt Filmed Deadpool 2 Cameo

Blake Lively has a bone to pick with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress jokingly called out her husband in an Instagram post that talked about Brad Pitt's secret and tiny cameo in Reynolds' Deadpool 2.

Turns out Pitt, 57, really did film the seconds-long cameo, in which an invisible and silent character throughout the sequel is revealed to be played by Pitt.

An Instagram post on @cinephile.club recounts how Pitt only asked for a cup of coffee to do the cameo, and Lively, 33, jokingly questioned why she wasn't on set when Pitt filmed the short scene.

"Weird... My husband didn't invite me to set that day," Lively commented on the post, first spotted by popular Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Lively and Reynolds, 44, are no strangers to trolling each other on Instagram, with their latest face-off occurring on Valentine's Day.

In their respective posts, the couple trolled each other while praising their love.

"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," Reynolds wrote on Instagram, along with a video of Lively enjoying a snow day on a sled. The actor also shared two photos of Lively on his Instagram Story to mark the romantic holiday.