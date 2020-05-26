The actress poked fun at her husband in a photoshopped picture of him

Blake Lively Hilariously Responds to Fake Photo of Husband Ryan Reynolds in His Underwear

Blake Lively is still trolling her husband Ryan Reynolds — even while social distancing.

The actress, 32, left a hilarious comment on a photoshopped picture of her husband, 43, created by digital satire artist Ronald McDonkey.

In the photo, a man reclines on a conveyer belt in a grocery store wearing a tight-fitting T-shirt with the words "FUN" and a star-spangled speedo with Reynolds' face superimposed over the man's head.

“Please stop stealing my personal photos,” Lively said on the artist's Instagram post as caught by Comments by Celebs.

The couple regularly pokes fun at each other on social media. In April, Reynolds called Lively’s bluff when she posted a photo of him wearing a tiny ponytail which was meant to make him seem less attractive.

“I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity,” Lively joking wrote in the post.

Reynolds shared the photo and joked his wife didn’t seem to have any problems with his looks as he quipped back, “Clearly your birth control doesn’t work so…”

The two actors share three daughters — James, 5; Inez, 3 and their youngest, 9 months.

Like many parents, Reynolds and Lively are spending a lot of quality family time together these days.

In addition to hunkering down with the Gossip Girl alum and their three daughters, the pair have also been joined by Lively’s mother, whom he called a “lifesaver.”