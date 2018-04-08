Blake Lively Continues Troll War on Ryan Reynolds With Hilarious Brag About Her Hair

The friendly troll war between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds only gets better.

The 30-year-old actress continued the husband and wife duo’s tradition of messing with each other on social media with a shot from when they attended the premiere of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt‘s new movie A Quiet Place on Monday.

Lively shared a cute photo in which Reynolds, 41, is smiling happily at her as she places her hand on his chest. But instead of captioning the snap with a message about their love, she decided to pay herself a compliment.

“If there’s one thing I’m infinitely proud of in this picture, it’s the incredible hair styling that I did on myself,” she wrote, completely ignoring her husband.

This is far from the first time the couple have publicly poked fun at each other and their high-profile relationship. The parents of two — daughters James, 3, and Inez, 17 months — constantly tease each other on social media, cropping the other out of pictures, posting unflattering paparazzi shots and quipping with sarcastic captions.

Most recently, the Deadpool star himself jokingly responded to rumors about his marriage on Saturday, quoting a headline that he and Lively are “struggling to spend quality time together.”

“I wish,” Reynolds wrote on Twitter. “I could use a little ‘me time.’”

I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018

Despite the couple’s sass, a source recently told PEOPLE the two couldn’t be happier.

“They’re 1,000 percent solid and couldn’t be more in love,” the insider said of the pair, who married in September 2012 after first meeting on the 2010 set of Green Lantern.