Blake Lively Calls Out Ryan Reynolds After He Tries to Troll Her with 'Who Wore It Better?' Meme

Blake Lively isn't letting her husband Ryan Reynolds get away with trolling her.

The married duo recently received their COVID-19 vaccines, with both of them posting the special moment on their Instagrams. But after Reynolds started getting some playful flack for his vaccine outfit choice — mainly the bright pink beanie — the actor tried to turn the joke around on his wife.

"Who did it better?" Reynolds, 44, asked in his Instagram story hours later, asking fans to vote in a poll that compared his pink beanie to a shot of Lively filming the movie Rhythm Section, in which she wore a blue beanie.

Lively, 33, didn't let him have the last word, of course.

The actress copied the poll on her own Instagram Story and called out Reynolds' look.

"...my husband tryin' to troll me, while he's lookin' like a Bernie meme and Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou had a hot ass offspring," she wrote over the poll. "Good luck with this one @vancityreynolds."

Fans seem to be split on the actual poll, with Reynolds receiving 52% of the vote.

The A-list couple has a long history of trolling each other on Instagram, from unflattering birthday shoutouts to their latest hilarious Valentine's Day tributes to each other.

In their respective posts, the couple trolled each other while praising their love.

"My forever valentine for the foreseeable future," Reynolds wrote on Instagram, along with a video of Lively enjoying a snow day on a sled. The actor also shared two photos of Lively on his Instagram Story to mark the romantic holiday.