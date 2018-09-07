A Simple Favor, the new movie starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively and directed by Paul Feig comes out next Friday, Sept. 14th. But if you were believe a funny spoof video — exclusive to PEOPLE — they just released where they try and pitch the idea to a movie studio, the dark comic thriller would have been a totally different movie. (More like Bad Moms mixed with a little bit of Bad Teacher.)

The video also makes fun of the idea that director Paul Feig has deemed it “OK for women to be funny!” (Feig, who created Freaks and Geeks also directed Bridesmaids and Spy.)

In the film, Kendrick, 33, plays Stephanie, a mommy vlogger who attempts to figure out why and how her best friend Emily (Lively) went missing—and though it isn’t exactly Bad Moms, the two do share a kiss at one point, which she recently opened up about.

Mei Tao

“I mean, all I’m ever thinking about in [kissing] scenes is, who has gum? Who has a mint?” she told PrideSource in an interview. “And I think Blake is probably the same because I’ve never experienced a guy, searching for gum. So, we were the mintiest, freshest two people to have ever kissed in the history of America.”

A Simple Favor opens Sept. 14.