Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Take Romantic Stroll Through New York City

Blake Lively was spotted enjoying a walk through Tribeca in New York City with husband Ryan Reynolds

*EXCLUSIVE* Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds look like total sweethearts while out in Tribeca

*EXCLUSIVE* Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds look like total sweethearts while out in Tribeca

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took a romantic stroll over the weekend in New York City.

The couple was seen taking a walk through the city's Tribeca neighborhood on Sunday, where they were dressed casually for the outing, with Lively, 34, sporting a checkered dress, navy cardigan and white boots. She styled her hair in a tousled braid and wore a small bag over her shoulder.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reynolds, 44, wore a patterned button-down, which he paired with gray pants and white sneakers, finishing off his look with a pair of sunglasses.

ryan-reynolds-blake-lively-1 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds | Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The couple, who have been married since 2012, share three children — James, 6, and Inez, 4, and Betty, 1. Their daughters, who were absent from the New York City stroll, are often kep out of the spotlight and are rarely photographed with their parents.

Lively and Reynolds' outing comes not long after they pledged to match donations up to $1 million to the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund (LDF) and the American Civil Liberties Union. The couple announced Wednesday that they would be helping fund the NAACP's Democracy Building Challenge through Oct. 8.

"Honoured and excited to launch this. THANK YOU ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties," Reynolds wrote in an Instagram Story at the time.

September has been quite busy for the couple, with Reynolds' smash hit film Free Guy dominating the box office at the start of the month and pulling in $108.8 million domestically and $302.4 million globally as of Sept 21, according to Deadline.

Also this month, Lively launched a new line of non-alcoholic drink mixers, Betty, which she announced Thursday. The product, which includes low-calorie mixers in flavors like lemon-lime, ginger beer and meyer lemon, was three years in the making.

"I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger. Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol," Lively said in a statement. "We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it."