Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Take a Stroll in Rare Outing After Welcoming Third Daughter

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds took time to go on a stroll — without kids!

The couple was spotted walking around New York City on Wednesday, with both actors bundling up against the dreary cold weather.

The walk comes just months after they became parents for the third time.

Reynolds, 43, and Lively, 32, welcomed their third child, a girl, in October, but have yet to reveal details about her birth or her name. Their new baby’s arrival makes the actors parents to three daughters, as their new bundle of joy joins Inez, 3, and James, 4½.

On the Today show, Reynolds also opened up about his new life as a father of three, saying, “I love it. It’s been incredible.”

“Leaving the house is getting harder and harder,” he added. “It gets a lot harder when they ask, ‘Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?’”

Image zoom Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Felipe Ramales / Splash

The actor was also asked to reveal his newborn daughter’s name — but he answered that question with another joke.

“All of the letters in her name are silent,” Reynolds said. “I want to give her something to push against in life.”

The two often talk about each other and their family with sarcastic quips, and Reynolds recently joked that he had “actually never met” Lively during an appearance on the Today show.

“We actually only exist as a couple online,” he said, as the Today hosts laughed. “It’s manufactured by the studio system, it’s worked out pretty well for us, really.”

The 6 Underground actor added: “I’m actually married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four kids, and it’s been amazing.”