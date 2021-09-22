Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Pledge to Match Donations Up to $1 Million to NAACP, ACLU

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have pledged to match donations to the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund and the American Civil Liberties Union

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are using their fame for good.

The 34-year-old Gossip Girl alum and 44-year-old Free Guy star have pledged to match donations to the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund (LDF) up to $1 million to help fund their Democracy Building Challenge, the organization tweeted Monday.

The money raised will be divided between the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the NAACP LDF, with the fundraiser running through Oct. 8.

"LDF is hugely grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds... their generosity comes at a critical time for our democracy," the group said in a statement.

Reynolds also shared the news on his Instagram Story by reposting a tweet from the ACLU. "Honoured and excited to launch this. THANK YOU ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties," he wrote.

In another note posted to Twitter, Reynolds wrote, "We still believe in you, 2021. Let's help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf change it together."

The couple has supported the LDF before, donating $200,000 to the cause after George Floyd was killed on Memorial Day in 2020.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Lively and Reynolds gave $1 million to food banks across the United States and Canada, later donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and Covenant House Toronto, two Canadian charities for homeless youth.