Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Hold Hands While Strolling After Sweet N.Y.C. Lunch Date

The actors were spotted hand in hand in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are out and about, enjoying the warmer New York City weather.

On Wednesday, the actors were spotted hand in hand in N.YC.'s Tribeca neighborhood after grabbing a bite to eat. For the warm weather occasion, The Rhythm Section actress, 33, wore a white sundress and her hair in a loose ponytail, while the Free Guy actor, 44, kept it cool in a neutral button-down and casual pants.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The celebrity couple, who are parents to daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 1, wore black fabric face masks amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively | Credit: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Enjoying all the Big Apple has to offer, the parents snuck in another date when they attended a Yankees game (Reynolds' first!) earlier this month.

On May 1, the couple watched the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, which the Bronx Bombers went on to win 10-0, hitting an impressive five home runs —including one grand slam.

Documenting the big night out, Reynolds joked the MLB team could thank him for the win.

"Blake took me to my first home run derby at @yankees stadium tonight. They won 10 to nothing. I'm not saying I'm a good luck charm," he teased on Instagram, sharing a selfie with his wife in the stands.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively | Credit: Blake Lively/Instagram

"Just saying @clintfrazierr wants me to play left field for the remainder of my life,' " he added, shouting out Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier, who hooked the stars up with a pair of autographed hats for the game.

Later in the night, Lively also poked fun at herself as she showed off her custom N.Y.C.-themed manicure— which included the Yankees logo, a yellow taxi cab as well as the city skyline.