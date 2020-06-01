Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $200,000 to the NAACP: 'We Want to Educate Ourselves'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds both shared a lengthy statement after donating money to the NAACP legal defense fund as the U.S. sees protests from coast to coast

Blake Live and Ryan Reynolds are doing their part to help protest the death of George Floyd.

The couple both posted the same statement on their Instagram accounts, announcing they had donated $200,000 to the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) legal defense fund. The statement also acknowledged how they are educating themselves to better help those oppressed by racial bias.

"Last week we contributed $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. We stand in awe of this organization and its leader, Sherrilyn Ifill. And this is just a start," they shared on Sunday. "We also pledge to star educated and vote in every local election. We want to know the positions of school board nominees, sheriffs, mayors, councilpersons. We want to know their positions on justice. But mainly, we want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally. And to play a part in easing pain for do many who feels as though this grand experiment is failing them."

"We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we're pulled over in the car," the statement read. "We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine feeling that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is."

Reynolds and Lively married in 2012 and share three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 3, and a baby girl born last fall whose name they have not announced.

"We want to educate ourselves about other people's experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity. We talk about our bias, blindness and our own mistakes. We look back and see so many mistakes which have led us to deeply examine who we are and who we want to become," the statement continued.

"We are committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they'll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously," it continued. "It's the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling."

Their statement comes as protests over police violence continue all over the country. The protests began early last week in Minneapolis after the death of Floyd, an African American man who was killed after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

Derek Chauvin, the officer involved in the incident, has been fired from his post and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday. The three other officers who were with Chauvin at the time have also been fired but not yet charged.