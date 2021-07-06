Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn posed for an adorable smiley selfie on the Fourth of July

Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn Have July 4 Sisterhood Reunion: 'Celebrate with the Ones You Love'

Sisterhood is forever — just ask Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn!

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars got together over the weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, posing for a sweet selfie that Tamblyn, 38, shared to Instagram Tuesday.

Both actresses are dressed casually and smiling as Lively, 33, embraces Tamblyn from behind and looks over her friend's shoulder for the photo op.

"Life is short. Celebrate with the ones you love and who love you in return," Tamblyn wrote in her caption. "That's it. That's the post. #4thofjuly."

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants | Credit: Warner Brothers/Courtesy Everett Collection

While it wasn't clear whether America Ferrera and/or Alexis Bledel were in attendance at the mini reunion, the four women have stayed in close contact over the years after starring in their 2005 hit film and its 2008 sequel, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2.

"America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel — those are three women who I met when I was 16 years old and I've been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since," Lively previously told PEOPLE.

The A Simple Favor actress also said she sees qualities in Ferrera, 37, Bledel, 39, and Tamblyn that she admires greatly: "What they do — whether artistically, politically, socially, personally — they really use their voice."

"And whether people agree with their voice or not is not the thing that I'm most concerned with as much as, it's nice to see women who are not only empowering themselves but empowering other women to stand up and to really fight and work for what they believe in," Lively added.

Ferrera marked Sisterhood's 16th anniversary last month with a throwback photo of the foursome, joking in her caption, "16 years ago, 4 girls shared the pants and some questionable fashion choices."

"Why am I orange? Where is Amber's crimp & curl now? Was anyone's hair color natural? 2000's, you were messy, but magical," the Ugly Betty alum continued. "Happy 16 years of #sisterhoodofthetravelingpants."

"I love you @amberrosetamblyn @blakelively @alexisbledelofficial," Ferrera concluded the "#flashbackfriday" post.