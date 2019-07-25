Blade Runner's Daryl Hannah and Ridley Scott Remember Colleague Rutger Hauer: 'He Was Electric'

Daryl Hannah and director Ridley Scott are honoring their Blade Runner colleague Rutger Hauer after the actor died on Friday at the age of 75.

Hannah, 58, who starred in the Scott-directed 1982 cult classic alongside Hauer, remembered the Dutch actor in a statement obtained by Fox News, saying, “I have a profound love and respect for Rutger Hauer.”

“I am heartbroken to learn he has left us,” Hannah continued. “He was unpredictable, extremely human, inspired, electric and mesmerizing.”

The actress added, “It was thrilling to work with him as an actor and I admired his deep commitment as an activist, with his support of the important work of Sea Shepard and of those who fight against the scourge of AIDS.”

Hannah also paid tribute to Hauer’s acting skills, praising his “mad brand of poetic genius” that “inspired me as a teen in so many films like Soldier of Orange and Spetters. But I will always hear his haunting words from Blade Runner, ‘all these moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.'”

Image zoom Daryl Hannah, Ridley Scott Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

Scott, 81, directed Blade Runner and also honored Hauer in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

“Rutger was the gentle giant,” he said. “I don’t know who was more nervous on that first morning of the first day on set in 1982. I think the film is called Blade Runner. We helped each other through the entire process because it was very challenging.”

He added, “I’ll miss him.”

Hauer died on Friday at his home in the Netherlands following a short illness, according to a statement on his website. The actor’s funeral was held on Wednesday, several outlets reported.

His most famous role was as villain Roy Batty in Blade Runner, where he starred alongside Harrison Ford‘s Rick Deckard in the film that became a cult hit long after its release.

Hauer made his Hollywood debut in 1981’s Nighthawks which starred Sylvester Stallone, as well as other films including Ladyhawke, Batman Begins and Sin City.

Image zoom Rutger Hauer Terry O'Neill/Iconic Images/Getty

The star had recent roles in the television series True Blood and films, including Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and The Sisters Brothers.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hauer reflected on Blade Runner, saying, “In many ways, Blade Runner wasn’t about the replicants, it was about what does it mean to be human?”

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ineke ten Cate, and his daughter, actress Aysha Hauer, from his previous marriage to Heidi Merz.