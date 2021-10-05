Black Widow to Premiere Early to All Disney+ Subscribers This Week

After releasing Black Widow on Premier Access in July, Disney+ is making the film available to all subscribers at no additional cost starting Oct. 6

All Marvel fans can enjoy Black Widow from home earlier than expected.

The Scarlett Johansson superhero movie will be available to all Disney+ subscribers starting Wednesday, the streamer announced Tuesday. Black Widow, which premiered in theaters July 9, also debuted on Disney+'s Premier Access tier, where subscribers could stream the film for a $30 fee.

Now, the movie will be included with all Disney+ subscriptions at no added cost. The film previously earned over $200 million globally at the box office when it opened this summer, and saw $125 million in streaming profits, according to Variety.

Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Alexei (David Harbour) and Yelena (Florence Pugh) in Marvel Studios' BLACK WIDOW Credit: Marvel Studios

"The action-packed feature film unravels the mystery of Natasha Romanoff's past and her path to becoming an unrelenting spy and assassin," Black Widow's official description reads. "Filled with regret and the desire to right her wrongs, Natasha reunites with people she once considered family in order to destroy the organization that tore their lives apart."

Disney is rolling out Black Widow to all subscribers not long after the company reached a settlement with Johansson, 36, who had sued Disney for breach of contract after the company released the film in theaters and on streaming simultaneously.

Johansson alleged she signed a contract that included a guaranteed exclusive movie theater release, with her salary for the film depending on box office results. When the film was released on Disney+, Johansson claimed the box office numbers were smaller than they would have been if the film had been released only in theaters, which she argued affected her salary.

Black Widow Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow (2021) | Credit: Film Frame/Marvel Studios 2020

Black Widow was originally set for a May 2020 release date, but was pushed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Johansson played Natasha Romanoff in multiple Marvel films prior to Black Widow, she said in July that she doesn't plan to appear in the role again.

"I feel really satisfied with this film," she told Fatherly. "It feels like a great way to go out for this chapter of my Marvel identity."

Johansson added, "I would love to be able to continue to collaborate with Marvel in other ways because I think there's just an incredible wealth of stories there. Re-imagining this genre is something that I find very interesting."