Black Widow: See the Trailer for Scarlett Johansson's First Standalone Marvel Movie

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow is back — and taking fans on a journey to where it all began.

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated Black Widow movie, which finds the Oscar nominee’s Russian spy-turned-superhero Natasha Romanoff heading home to explore some unfinished business from her assassin days.

Black Widow is the first standalone movie Johansson’s character has been given, despite scene-stealing turns in six previous Marvel films — including this year’s epic Avengers: Endgame, where Natasha (spoiler alert) saved the universe by sacrificing herself.

So how does Natasha live again to fight another day in Black Widow? Well … she doesn’t. The film takes place after 2016’s Captain America: Civil War when the Avengers briefly went their separate ways.

Turns out, Natasha used that time to reunite with some old friends.

In the trailer, we see the superhero team up with her sister Yelena (Florence Pugh), Malena (Rachel Weisz) and the Soviet’s own Captain America, the Red Guardian (David Harbour).

The four appear to come together to help take down the Taskmaster — a villain known for his ability to copy his opponent’s fighting skills and absorbs their strengths.

“I’ve lived a lot of lives, but I’m done running from my past,” Johansson says in the clip.

Johansson’s Black Widow made her film debut in 2010’s Iron Man.

The character would go on to become a key member of the Avengers alongside Iron Man and Captain America, appearing in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and (of course) Avengers: Endgame.

Though fans have long been rooting for a standalone film that would provide more background on the superhero’s origins, Johansson — who reportedly earned $15 million for her solo film — said she needed the time to build the character.

“I don’t think I could have played this version of Natasha 10 years ago,” Johansson said this summer during the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con. “I get to play her as a fully realized woman. I’m looking to wipe out some of the red from my ledger.”

“Where we find Natasha in her life at this point is very specific. She really is in a dark place where she’s got no one to call and nowhere to go. She’s really grappling with her own self,” she added to Entertainment Weekly. “When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don’t know what to do next — that’s the moment that she’s in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself.”

Black Widow, directed by Cate Shortland, hits theaters May 1.