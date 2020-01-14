Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz Team Up in New Look at Marvel's Black Widow

Black Widow may not hit theaters for over three months, but Marvel Studios is giving eager fans a little taste of the action.

The comics-inspired film giant released a 90-second clip of footage from the movie on Monday, which shows the title character, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), facing off against some deadly foes alongside “sister” Black Widows Florence Pugh and Rachel Weisz, as well as teammate Alexei Shostakov, a.k.a. Red Guardian (David Harbour).

The clip begins with a post-Civil War Romanoff reuniting with her fellow trained assassin Yelena Belova (Pugh, 24), where she admits she’s “on the run” after Belova asks her what she’s doing home.

Subsequent scenes show Belova and Romanoff speeding away on motorcycles, a S.W.A.T. team infiltrating a building, Romanoff playing sniper and each of the heroes showing off their impressive fighting skills.

“We have unfinished business,” Romanoff tells Belova, who asks, “Who’s ‘we’?” before showing Shostakov and fellow Black Widow Melina Vostokoff (Weisz, 49) taking on some bad guys.

Heartwarming scenes from the first trailer are again featured, including a mealtime get-together with the four teammates that sees Vostokoff telling Shostakov, “You got fat.”

“It’s mainly water weight,” he quips in response.

Romanoff proclaims shortly after in a voiceover during fiery action sequences, “I’m done running from my past” — and fans get the first glimpse of villain Taskmaster, who scarily mimics Romanoff’s exact movements.

“Who the hell is that guy?” Romanoff asks Belova, of the masked Taskmaster (whose portrayer has not yet been disclosed).

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson (R) in Black Widow

The new footage comes a little over a month after Marvel dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated film, which is the first standalone Marvel movie Johansson, 35, has been given despite scene-stealing turns in six previous Marvel films — including last year’s epic closer Avengers: Endgame, where Romanoff (spoiler alert) saved the universe by sacrificing herself.

Pugh recently sat down for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, where she briefly talked about how surprisingly emotional the action movie is. Though Johansson’s Black Widow character met her end in Endgame, the movie will focus on the Russian spy’s past and how she came to be one of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

“I think we’ve made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart,” the Oscar-nominated actress told Beanie Feldstein, who starred in Booksmart this year.

“I know lots of people will be emotional about her because her character had such a hard ending [in Endgame], but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films,” Pugh added of Johansson. “For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her.”

The first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s fourth phase, Black Widow spins into theaters on May 1.