Black Widow, Mulan Get New 2020 Release Dates, Thor: Love and Thunder Pushed Back to 2022

Image zoom Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios; Disney; Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel are making massive shifts in their movie release schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As outbreaks of the disease have surpassed 1 million worldwide, studios have pushed back several films, beginning with No Time To Die, followed by films like Scoob! and Wonder Woman 1984.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Disney and Marvel Studios unveiled a slew of new release dates for their films, including Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, which was originally set for a May 1 release. The movie will now be released in theaters Nov. 6, which was the original release date for Angelina Jolie‘s The Eternals. Mulan, which had its Los Angeles premiere in March, is now dated for July 24.

The release date shifts for anticipated movies also extends to Marvel’s slate. The Eternals will now debut in theaters on Feb. 21, 2021, which was Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ original release date. Marvel’s first Asian-led film will now be in theaters May 7, 2021, taking over the slot set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

RELATED: Every Major Movie Delayed by the Coronavirus Pandemic: From Top Gun 2 to Jared Leto’s Morbius

Image zoom Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson in Jungle Cruise Walt Disney Studios

Benedict Cumberbatch‘s sequel will debut in theaters Nov. 5, 2021. Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor: Love and Thunder was set for that date, but fans will now get to see the fourth installment, featuring Natalie Portman‘s turn as female Thor, Feb. 18, 2022.

Fans of Black Panther will still get to see the sequel on May 8, 2022, as the date remains unchanged. The July 8, 2022 release date for Captain Marvel 2 also remains unchanged.

However, Ryan Reynolds‘ Free Guy, which was intended for a release on July 3, has been pushed back to Dec. 11, 2020.

Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson‘s Jungle Cruise has been delayed one full year from July 24, 2020, to July 30, 2021.

RELATED: Top Gun 2 Release Delayed Until Christmas While A Quiet Place 2 Is Set For Labor Day

Image zoom Natalie Portman at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

For those looking forward to Harrison Ford‘s return as Indiana Jones, that film has been pushed to July 29, 2022, from July 9, 2021.

One other major change is to Artemis Fowl, which Disney intended to release in theaters on Memorial Day, May 25, but was removed from the schedule and will now debut on its streaming site Disney+ at a TBD date.

Other studios such as Searchlight Pictures have also made changes. Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch has moved from July 14 to Oct. 16.