After scene-stealing turns in six Marvel films, Scarlett Johansson and her fan-loved character Black Widow are getting their own movie.

Not only that, but according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter the actress, 33, who has portrayed Russian spy-turned-superhero Natasha Romanoff since the character’s film debut in 2010’s Iron Man 2, will be getting a superhero-sized paycheck for the project — $15 million, the same amount that Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth got for each of their standalone films.

Johansson’s Black Widow has also appeared in The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. The character is a key member of the Avengers alongside Captain America and Iron Man, and fans have been rooting for a standalone film that would provide more background on the superhero’s origins.

Here’s everything we know about the Black Widow standalone film thus far.

Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow Jay Maidment/Marvel/Walt Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

1. Johansson negotiated her own hefty payday

In an era where more women in film are speaking up about wanting and deserving equal pay, Johansson will reportedly earn $15 million for her solo film, which is the same amount that costars Evans and Hemsworth got for Avengers: Infinity War and their characters’ standalone films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Marvel studios disputed the accuracy of the $15 million salary amount to THR, the outlet said “multiple knowledgeable sources” confirmed the number is accurate.

Robert Downey Jr. was paid $500,000 for the first Iron Man, and more recently, Chadwick Boseman earned $2 million for Black Panther.

2. Up and coming actress Florence Pugh will costar

The 23-year-old British actress is in talks to star in the film alongside Johansson, according to Variety.

Although not much is yet known about the plot of the standalone film, THR reported that Pugh could be playing a spy with a stealthy skill set similar to Black Widow’s.

Newcomer Pugh is currently starring in the Dwayne Johnson-produced film Fighting with My Family as Saraya Knight, one of the WWE’s most successful female professional wrestlers.

Florence Pugh Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Pugh’s next film is Greta Gerwig’s Little Women opposite Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern. She’ll portray the youngest March sister, Amy.

3. Black Widow’s origin story will be directed by a woman

Cate Shortland has been tapped to direct and female screenwriter Jac Schaeffer will pen the script, according to Variety.

This is Shortland’s first blockbuster-sized film. She is best known for her films Lore, Somersault, Berlin Syndrome and Joy (not to be confused with Jennifer Lawrence’s film of the same name).

This isn’t the first time a Marvel film has been directed by a woman, but it will be the first time a woman has been the sole director (Captain Marvel was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck).

Patty Jenkins famously directed DC’s solo Wonder Woman film starring Gal Gadot, which grossed $821 million at the world box office with a budget of about $150 million.

A release date for the untitled Black Widow movie has not been set.