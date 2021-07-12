Black Widow Breaks Pandemic Box Office Record with $80 Million Opening Weekend

With an additional $78 million in the international box office and more than $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals, Black Widow grossed over $215 million in its opening weekend

Scarlett Johansson's solo MCU debut in Black Widow raked in $80 million in its opening weekend in North America, setting a new pandemic box office record. With an additional $78 million in international box office sales and more than $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access rentals, the movie's opening has grossed over $215 million, according to CNBC.

After it was delayed from its original May 2020 opening date, Disney announced the decision to release Black Widow in theaters and on its streaming platform at the same time. "It is really, really exciting," Johansson, 36, previously told PEOPLE of finally seeing the movie come out. "I've been eagerly, anxiously awaiting the release, just wanting to share this movie with everyone."

"It's obviously very exciting and it has all that Marvel magic to it," she added. "But it also is very unique for Marvel. It just has its own flavor. And I think people will really enjoy that. It has definitely has got the nostalgic things that people will expect from any Marvel movie, but it also has its own rhythm. I'm excited to share it with people. I'm really proud of it."

With a $30 rental fee on Disney+, it's the first Marvel film to be released with the hybrid format. Black Widow's successful opening comes just weeks after F9 led the pandemic box office with $70 million in its domestic opening, after premiering exclusively in theaters.

Black Widow Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow | Credit: Jay Maidment/©Marvel Studios 2020.

