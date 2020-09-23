Movie delays keep affecting the box office, with Disney announcing a pushback of all its major releases

Black Widow and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story Delayed to Next Year Due to Pandemic

More movie delays are being announced as the coronavirus pandemic keeps impacting the box office.

Disney revealed delays to the majority of its upcoming schedule, including pushing Black Widow back to May 7, 2021. That's a whole year after its original May 1 release date earlier this year and several months after its first delayed date of November 6. Black Widow's delay makes 2020 the first year since 2009 to not feature a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Also moving is the release of Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which originally planned to open on December 18. That one will also wait a year, with the new release date set for December 10, 2021.

Marvel's Eternals, originally set for November 6 before moving to February 2, 2021, will also move to a year later, now opening November 5, 2021.

Other moves include the star-studded Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile going from an October 23 release to December 18, virtually swapping dates with The Empty Man, which now takes the October 23 slot. Those two are the only Disney movies still set to open in 2020.

The Empty Man is a 20th Century Film, the studio recently acquired and renamed by Disney.

Image zoom West Side Story

Though the closing of movie theaters around the world has led to mostly every major movie experiencing delays, some blockbusters have taken their chance at the box office — and felt the impact.

Christopher Nolan's Tenet, set to be one of the biggest movies of the summer before the pandemic, opened to a low $20 million its first weekend domestically. Its domestic total currently sits at a disappointing $36.1 million with $251 million made in total worldwide.