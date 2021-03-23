Disney has revealed a new film release plan for several of its upcoming movies including the long-awaited Black Widow

Black Widow and Cruella Will Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access

Disney has released its latest game plan for its upcoming films.

Both Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Emma Stone's Cruella will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9 and May 28, respectively.

Black Widow, which was previously slated for May 7, has been pushed back two months and will be available to Disney+ subscribers for an additional $30 to rent. Disney previously released the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon and Mulan on its Premier Access.

Disney's Luca will be released exclusively on Disney+ on June 18.

New release dates for upcoming Disney films were also revealed with Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy moved to Aug. 13, while Marvel's Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut on Sept. 3.

The King's Man, part of the Kingsman trilogy, will debut on Dec. 22, while Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' Deep Water is slated for a Jan. 14, 2022 release. Death on the Nile, starring Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, will debut on Feb. 11, 2022.

Fans have long been awaiting the release of Black Widow, which was originally set to premiere in theaters in March 2020 but was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film is set after 2016's Captain America: Civil War and sees Johansson's Natasha Romanoff on the run. The movie also stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour.

The news comes as Regal Cinemas' parent company, Cineworld, announced that its movie theaters will reopen in the U.S. on April 2.

"We have long-awaited this moment," Mooky Greidinger, the chief executive of Cineworld, said in a statement obtained by The Wrap. "With capacity restrictions expanding to 50% or more across most U.S. states, we will be able to operate profitably in our biggest markets."