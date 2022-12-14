'Black Swan' Musical Is in the Works, Director Darren Aronofsky Says: 'We'll See What Happens'

Darren Aronofsky added that he'd "love" to make a movie musical and has "come close to a few ideas"

Published on December 14, 2022
Black Swan might someday transform into a live musical.

Director Darren Aronofsky told The AV Club that he is working on a stage musical adaptation of his 2010 film Black Swan, which won star Natalie Portman an Oscar. (The thriller was also nominated for Best Picture, Cinematography, Editing and Director.)

"We're trying to do the Black Swan musical," said Aronofsky, 53, when asked about making a Broadway show. "We'll see what happens. But we're working on it."

The director — who made the new drama The Whale and films like The Wrestler, Requiem for a Dream, Noah and mother! — added that he "would love" to make a movie musical and has "talked to many people about it."

Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis Black Swan - 2010
Fox Searchlight/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I've come close to a few ideas. It's a very tricky thing because music from musicals is not popular music anymore. So what do you do?" he explained. "I think Hamilton was brilliant because Lin-Manuel Miranda fused hip-hop with musical music. And so he had this breakthrough that was really brilliant. But figuring that angle of it, of what the music would be, where it comes from, is the big challenge."

"But I've spent a lot of time thinking about it," he said. "And hopefully one day I could figure something out."

Black Swan starred Portman as ballet dancer Nina Sayers, a perfectionist whose psyche spirals under the mounting pressure of her dual role in a production of Swan Lake. The cast also included Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Winona Ryder and Barbara Hershey.

The Whale is now playing in select theaters and opens nationwide on Dec. 21.

