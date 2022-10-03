'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Gives First Glimpse at a Mystery Hero in Black Panther Suit

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is passing the torch.

In Marvel Studios' latest trailer for the sequel to 2018's Black Panther, familiar faces unite to team up against Namor (Tenoch Huerta), leader of the underwater kingdom of Talocan.

"His people do not call him general or king," says M'Baku (Winston Duke). "They call him K'uk'ulkan: the feather serpent god."

"Killing him will risk eternal war," M'Baku adds.

More scenes show familiar Wakandans including Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and Ramonda (Angela Bassett) forging on without their fearless leader, King T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) as they fight.

At the end of the trailer, a mystery individual is even shown wearing a Black Panther-like suit, seemingly taking the mantle from Boseman's beloved T'Challa.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Courtesy Marvel Studios

The trailer is the second that Marvel has released ahead of the film's November debut, which will see much of the cast reunite in a sure-to-be emotional story without star Boseman, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

Courtesy Marvel Studios

"I think this film has the fog of loss over it, and anamorphic lenses warp the image a little bit," director and co-writer Ryan Coogler recently told Entertainment Weekly. "Sometimes when you go through profound loss, it can warp how you look at the world."

"What we were after was just making it feel tactile, even though it felt like a dream," added the filmmaker, 36. "The film should feel like a really wild dream that you would have, but where everything felt like it was really there."

Coogler also touched on the character of Namor, telling EW with a smile, "I think with making these types of movies, you've got to lean into the weird stuff, or you risk missing what makes it fun."

Poster for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). Courtesy Marvel Studios

"He's got really unique features and things that don't necessarily go together," he added. "He can breathe underwater, obviously, but he's got these little wings on his ankles. He's got pointy ears and walks around in his underwear. It's all fun, man."

According to Coogler, "The film deals with a lot of things, but one of them is foils — people who exist in contrast, but there's a thread of similarity."

"In this film, we get to see Shuri meet someone who has some things in common with her, but is also very, very different," he added, seemingly referring to the new character of Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominque Thorne).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters Nov. 11.