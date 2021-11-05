Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Shuts Down Production Due to Injury Letitia Wright Endured on Set

Black Panther 2 has temporarily halted production until 2022 following Letitia Wright’s onset injury in August

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has shut down production two months after star Letitia Wright suffered an injury on set, PEOPLE confirms.

The sequel to 2018's Black Panther is temporarily shutting down due to the severity of Wright's injury with plans to resume in early 2022. Wright, 28, plays Shuri, the sister of Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wright was injured in late August while filming scenes for the movie in Boston. The actress was hospitalized after an incident involving a stunt rig. Primary filming for the sequel was taking place in Atlanta.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Marvel said in a statement obtained by Deadline at the time. "She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon."

Wakanda Forever is the first movie in the franchise following Boseman's death a year ago from colon cancer. He was 43.

The movie is set to focus on the world of Wakanda and brings back Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba, and Angela Bassett. Ryan Coogler also returns to direct.

letitia-wright-2.jpg Film Frame/©Marvel Studios 2018

During Disney's Investor Day last December, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that in honor of Boseman, his titular role as the Wakandan superhero would not be recast.

Instead, the film "will explore the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film," Feige said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In April, Nyong'o spoke about the sequel in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

"People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word," Nyong'o shared. "I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. [Chadwick's] passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there."