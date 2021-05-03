Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Marvel Reveals Title of Anticipated Sequel and Release Date

Black Panther 2's official title takes from an iconic phrase.

Marvel Studios revealed the title of the anticipated Black Panther sequel, along with several upcoming movies on Monday in a clip celebrating the studio's films.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Black Panther 2, officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is a fitting title for the upcoming sequel. It's the most popular phrase from the franchise, said by the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa often as a respectful salute and rallying cry before heading into battle.

Avengers: Infinity War Chadwick Boseman | Credit: © Marvel/© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to begin production in Atlanta with director Ryan Coogler returning to helm the film. Coogler has also written the screenplay.

During Disney's Investor Day last December, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that in honor of Boseman, his titular role as the Wakandan superhero would not be recast.

Instead, the film "will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Feige said.

Boseman's costar Lupita Nyong'o, 38, spoke about the upcoming Marvel film in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment while promoting her new YouTube Original animated series Super Sema.

"People will ask me, 'Are you excited to go back?' Excitement isn't the word," Nyong'o said. "I feel like I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. [Chadwick's] passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there."

Nyong'o said Coogler's script carefully addresses Boseman's absence after the actor died in August of last year at the age of 43 from a four-year struggle with colon cancer.

"At the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well," Nyong'o said. "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world."