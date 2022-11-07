Entertainment Movies 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries" By Jen Juneau Jen Juneau Twitter Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 7, 2022 03:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Tenoch Huerta, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: James Gillham/Shutterstock Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria. The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline. Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) founder Chioma Ude said in a statement obtained by Deadline that those behind the festival "are excited and proud to be a part of the premiere of this milestone film here in Africa." "This is huge for the continent of Africa as it symbolizes to us further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries," Ude added of the Nigerian premiere, which AFRIFF held in association with FilmOne Entertainment, per Deadline. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos, Nigeria. James Gillham/Shutterstock RELATED GALLERY: Wakanda Forever: See All the A-List Arrivals from the Los Angeles Premiere In photos from the event, stars of the film can be seen posing solo and together on the black carpet, as well as greeting tons of excited fans. As part of the premiere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shown on multiple screens at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Deadline reports. Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, who founded FilmOne Entertainment, said in a statement obtained by the outlet, "Being instrumental to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in West Africa is a proud achievement and a milestone for us and the entire FilmOne team." They added, "It will be celebrated for a long time." Lupita Nyong’o at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos, Nigeria. James Gillham/Shutterstock Everything to Know About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever The Nigerian event comes after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had premieres in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, and in London this past Thursday. An official synopsis from Marvel states that Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Wright, 29), M'Baku (Duke, 35), Okoye (Gurira, 44) Nakia (Nyong'o, 39) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) as they "fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death." Wakanda Forever runs for two hours and 41 minutes, making it the second-longest MCU film behind only 2019's Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new movie comes two years after Chadwick Boseman's death, and incorporates the franchise star's loss into the sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters Friday.