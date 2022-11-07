'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos

AFRIFF's founder said the Nigerian premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever "symbolizes further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries"

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 03:46 PM
Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.
Tenoch Huerta, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos, Nigeria. Photo: James Gillham/Shutterstock

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made history in Nigeria.

The film's Sunday premiere in the African country's largest city, Lagos, marked the first time a Marvel film has held a local premiere, according to Deadline.

Attendees at the star-studded event included director/co-writer Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore, as well as the film's stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Michaela Coel and Tenoch Huerta.

Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) founder Chioma Ude said in a statement obtained by Deadline that those behind the festival "are excited and proud to be a part of the premiere of this milestone film here in Africa."

"This is huge for the continent of Africa as it symbolizes to us further bridging of the gaps between the global film industries," Ude added of the Nigerian premiere, which AFRIFF held in association with FilmOne Entertainment, per Deadline.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Fans attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.
Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos, Nigeria. James Gillham/Shutterstock

RELATED GALLERY: Wakanda Forever: See All the A-List Arrivals from the Los Angeles Premiere

In photos from the event, stars of the film can be seen posing solo and together on the black carpet, as well as greeting tons of excited fans.

As part of the premiere, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shown on multiple screens at Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX Lekki in Lagos, Deadline reports.

Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, who founded FilmOne Entertainment, said in a statement obtained by the outlet, "Being instrumental to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in West Africa is a proud achievement and a milestone for us and the entire FilmOne team."

They added, "It will be celebrated for a long time."

Lupita Nyong'o attends the African Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria. African Premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Lagos, Nigeria - 06 Nov 2022
Lupita Nyong’o at the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos, Nigeria. James Gillham/Shutterstock

The Nigerian event comes after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had premieres in Los Angeles on Oct. 26, and in London this past Thursday.

An official synopsis from Marvel states that Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Wright, 29), M'Baku (Duke, 35), Okoye (Gurira, 44) Nakia (Nyong'o, 39) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) as they "fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

Wakanda Forever runs for two hours and 41 minutes, making it the second-longest MCU film behind only 2019's Avengers: Endgame, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new movie comes two years after Chadwick Boseman's death, and incorporates the franchise star's loss into the sequel.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Wakanda Happy Meal
McDonald's Debuts Limited-Edition 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' -Inspired Happy Meal
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'Wakanda Forever' Gets 'Emotional' First Reactions: 'Beautiful Tribute' to Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lupita Nyong'o Explains Why She Was 'Frustrated' with Her Character Arc in 'Wakanda Forever'
Joe Freeman, Rachel Mariam, Martin Freeman and Grace Freeman attend the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on November 03, 2022 in London, England
Martin Freeman Makes Rare Appearance with His 2 Kids at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
letitia wright; chadwick boseman
Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman Through Her Style at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Gives First Glimpse at a Mystery Hero in Black Panther Suit
Black panther trailer
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Debuts Emotional First Trailer After Chadwick Boseman Death
Joni Mitchell
Joni Mitchell Meets the Cast of 'Almost Famous,' Plus Priyanka Chopra, Jenna Dewan and More
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Steps Out Post Workout, Plus Mariah Carey, Rory Culkin and More
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Transforms into Princess Diana, Plus Harry Styles and More
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Speaks Up in L.A., Plus the Royals, Kim Kardashian Jared Leto and More
Avengers: Infinity War
Everything to Know About 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Robert Downey Jr. attends the 2022 AFI Fest - "Sr." Special Screening at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Robert Downey Jr. Sports a New Look in Hollywood, Plus Carey Mulligan & Patricia Clarkson and More
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o Says It Was 'Therapeutic' Making 'Black Panther 2' While Grieving Chadwick Boseman
Kate Upton
Kate Upton Celebrates the World Series, Plus Ellie Kemper, Ashton Kutcher, Lindsay Lohan and More