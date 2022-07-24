Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Debuts Emotional First Trailer After Chadwick Boseman Death

In the teaser for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the image of Boseman's character T'Challa appears as Angela Basset's character delivers an emotional speech

Black Panther is back!

On Saturday, Marvel debuted the first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the smash-hit 2018 film, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero.

A synopsis of the film states that the characters "must fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death."

"As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda," the synopsis continues.

Music to accompany the powerful footage first shared during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, begins with a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" and concludes to the tune of Kendrick Lamar's "Alright."

Lupita Nyong'o's character is the first on-screen, followed by appearances from Letitia Wright in an all-white outfit and later in tearful scenes on the beach.

Boseman's character T'Challa is seen in the trailer as a mural flashes up during while Angela Basset's character Queen Ramonda delivers an emotional speech: "I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world and now my entire family is gone. Have I not given everything?"

Tenoch Huerta debuts as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, in the film. One character's pregnant belly underwater teases follow-up footage that features a baby in Wakanda.

I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel is also seen preparing for battle in the trailer released Saturday. The upcoming movie also stars Dominique Thorne, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige appeared at Comic-Con on Saturday alongside director Ryan Coogler and cast members including Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta, Florence Kasumba, Alex Livinalli.

Feige told Variety in June 2021 that the start of production on the film (which is written and directed once more by the first film's director Ryan Coogler) was "very emotional without" Boseman, who died in August 2020 at the age of 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.

"But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans," Feige said during a Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles, according to Variety. "We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud."

During Disney's Investor Day in December, Feige also announced that in honor of Boseman, his titular role as the Wakandan superhero would not be recast. Instead, the upcoming film "will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Disney shared on Twitter.

Boseman's costar Lupita Nyong'o spoke about the upcoming film in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in April 2021, saying that her feelings about returning to the Black Panther universe go beyond "excitement."

"I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2," said the actress, 38. "[Chadwick's] passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there."

Nyong'o explained that Coogler's screenplay carefully addresses Boseman's absence, saying, "At the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

"The way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world," she added.