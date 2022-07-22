From the release date to the cast, here's everything to know about the Black Panther sequel

Everything to Know About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Get ready to return to Wakanda.

The release date for the anticipated Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is quickly approaching.

Marvel Studios officially confirmed the sequel's development in 2019, and filming eventually kicked off in June 2021.

Since then, we've gotten a handful of details about the film, including the official title and returning cast members.

Following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020, the cast and creators have also shared that his titular character will not be recast as they honor the actor's legacy and portrayal of T'Challa.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Marvel movie.

Who is directing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

After helming the first film in 2018, Ryan Coogler returns as the director and co-writer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

angela bassett Credit: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

Though Marvel hasn't released an official tagline for the film, it was previously noted that in the absence of Boseman's T'Challa, the film will "explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film."

Which cast members are returning for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are slated to reprise their roles from the first film. Daniel Kaluuya recently revealed that he will not be returning for the sequel, due to scheduling conflicts with his role in Jordan Peele's Nope.

Dominique Thorne attends the "If Beale Street Could Talk" U.S. premiere Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Who is joining the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

In addition to a handful of returning stars, the film will also include actress Dominique Thorne as she makes her MCU debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart. She is slated to reprise the character in her own Disney+ series titled Ironheart.

How will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever address Chadwick Boseman's death?

During an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Nyong'o revealed that Coogler's script carefully addresses Boseman's absence in the film. "We have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well," Nyong'o said. "And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world."

Bassett echoed those sentiments during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "Of course, with our dear king [Chadwick Boseman] going on to glory, a lot of things had to be shifted and changed," she said. "So thankfully, [director] Ryan [Coogler] and [writer] Joe Robert Cole, they're just such masterful storytellers that they've found a way into this world and hopefully it will be satisfying, I think, for the fans and it will be honorable of our Chad. We love our king."

Black Panther Credit: Marvel/Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Is there a trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

An official trailer for the film hasn't been released yet, though it's possible fans will get a preview during the upcoming Marvel San Diego Comic-Con panel.

When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be released?