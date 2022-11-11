Here's When 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Will Likely Be Available to Stream on Disney+

The MCU's Phase 4 has officially come to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Released on Nov. 11, the Black Panther sequel follows the Wakandans as they cope with the death of their beloved leader King T'Challa, aka Black Panther.

Not only is the film an emotional tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43 after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer, but it also marks the beginning of a new era for Marvel as it introduces some key players for the rest of the Multiverse Saga, including Dominique Thorne's Ironheart.

Following the huge success of the first film in 2018, the sequel is estimated to break even more box office records during its opening weekend.

That being said, fans are likely curious about when the film will be released on Disney+. As with previous Marvel releases, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to have an exclusive theatrical release before hitting the streamer.

Here's a breakdown of when you can expect to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+.

When did Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release in theaters?

Following its official premiere at the El Capitan Theatre and the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Oct. 26, 2022, the Black Panther sequel officially hit theaters on Nov. 11, 2022.

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's exclusive theatrical release window?

In 2021, Disney gave a handful of its films a minimum 45-day exclusive theatrical release, but that model has varied with recent Marvel releases.

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped on Disney+ 46 days after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder actually had a longer window as it hit the streamer 62 days after its theatrical release.

With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever expected to be a box office smash, the window will likely be a bit longer than 45 days.

When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be available to stream on Disney+?

If Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows the 45-day exclusive theatrical release, the film could release on Disney+ as soon as Dec. 26, just in time for the holidays. However, if Disney+ extends its theatrical release window, the film might not be available to stream until early 2023.