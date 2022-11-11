'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Stars Unbox Toys Inspired by Their Characters: 'I'm Taking This Home'

The stars of Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are fans of the toys inspired by their characters.

On Friday, Disney and Marvel Studios released a video showing Wakanda Forever actors Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne unboxing products inspired by the new movie, a sequel to 2018's Black Panther.

In the video, Duke calls the unboxing effort "one of my favorite parts of the job" as he and his costars had fun showing off action figures, LEGO sets, Funko Pop collectibles and other products inspired by the movie.

Huerta, who plays the antagonist Namor in Wakanda Forever, gasps as he examines an action figure of his character. "I want to have this body," he jokes.

In the unboxing video, Thorne, Gurira, Duke and Huerta all unveil Funko Pop toys of their characters in the movie. "Your head size matches," Duke said of Gurira and her Funko Pop figure, causing the actress to burst out in laughter.

Winston Duke and Danai Gurira. Disney

Wright, who plays Shuri in the new movie, shows off a toy version of "an aircraft called the Sunbird, created by Shuri," while Huerta demonstrates a LEGO version of his character and his throne in the underwater kingdom of Talocan.

"The detail, the Wakandan language … I love it," Wright says as she shows off another accessory. "I'm taking this home!"

"I can keep it, right?" Huerta jokes of his action figure as the video ends.

Dominique Thorne. Disney

Wakanda Forever cast member Lupita Nyong'o told PEOPLE that she, Wright and Gurira have "experienced a lot of life together. The good, the bad and the ugly," since they first met long before Black Panther, working together on Gurira's Tony-nominated play Eclipsed. Wright described their bond as a "sisterhood."

"Our connectivity is really unshakeable," she said. "We can sense how each other feel, and that's just a testament of the years that we were placed together and the experiences that we've gone through, especially with losing [Chadwick Boseman], it just added another layer of connectivity for us."

"I feel like in many ways it's allowed us to see how it's important to cherish one another and not to take time for granted," she added.

More products inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever can be found at Marvel.com.