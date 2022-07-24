Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Emotional Impact As Marvel Announces a Flurry of Projects at Comic-Con

Marvel Studios packed an emotional punch for its buzzy return to Comic-Con Saturday.

The 6,000 enthusiastic fans in Hall H were treated to an action-packed panel that included cast appearances and moving presentations for: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Secret Invasion plus, a flurry of news from studio head Kevin Feige announcing the next slate of films and TV series on the horizon.



Feige walked fans through the end of the studio's Phase Four, then announced the whole of Phase Five and even previewed Six. Highlights from those include Phase Five's: Disney+ series Loki: Season Two, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and Daredevil: Born Again which will star Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, plus films: The Marvels, in theaters July 28, 2023, Blade, out Nov. 3, 2023 and Captain America: New World Order out May 3, 2024. Phase Six projects announced so far are: Fantastic Four, in theaters Nov. 8, 2024, and the two concluding Phase films Avengers: the Kang Dynasty, to be released May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars, in theaters Nov. 7, 2025.

The Wakanda Forever presentation kicked off with a rousing musical performance by musicians Baaba Maal, Massamba Diop, along with dancers and drummers, followed by an intro from director Ryan Coogler. He shared a sweet story about his first appearance at Comic-Con sitting next to late star Chadwick Boseman, and how the actor expressed his excitement over seeing the first footage from the film by squeezing Coogler's shoulder.



"He was really strong and he was getting excited and as the clip went on he was squeezing my shoulder the whole time and when it finished, I couldn't even lift my arm," Coogler recalled. "I felt his hand for the rest of that day. Standing here with you all, listening to that music and thinking about it all, I promise you I can feel his hand on me right now."



He continued: "Chad is no longer with us physically but his spirit, his passion, his genius, his pride in his culture and the impact that he made on this industry will be felt forever. We put our love for Chadwick into this film and we also put our passion." it's a roller coaster of a movie."

"One of the biggest moments [I've experienced recently] is watching these amazing artists," said Gurira, about watching the opening musical performance. "I was raised in southern Africa, where my parents are from in Zimbabwe and I was always looking up to America and how it made superheroes on the big screen, so to see that merging happening, seeing all your cameras up and you're taking in that culture and you're celebrating it, that to me is everything. That is what I got to be a part of."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 cast also shared a moving moment together onstage after watching a reel of new footage from their upcoming film -- footage which shows the dramatic return of Zoe Saldana's character Gamora.



"That is the first time we've seen that footage, we're all having a moment ourselves," said star Chris Pratt. "It's very moving."



"I'm trying not to cry after watching that trailer!" added Karen Gillan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters Nov. 11, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens May 5, 2023.