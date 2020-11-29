Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong'o paid tribute to him on his birthday

Black Panther Intro on Disney+ Updated to Honor Chadwick Boseman on His 44th Birthday

Disney+ is honoring Chadwick Boseman on what would have been the late actor's 44th birthday.

On Sunday, Walt Disney executive Bob Iger announced on Twitter that the streaming platform had updated the Marvel introduction in Black Panther to show a tribute to Boseman, who played the beloved King T’Challa.

"To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts," Iger wrote on Twitter.

The new intro starts with the iconic Marvel comic-book opening before it shows concept art from Black Panther and footage from Boseman’s appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"In times of crisis, the wise build bridges while the foolish build barriers," read a quote by Boseman's T'Challa from when he addresses the UN Assembly during the post-credit of Black Panther.

On Sunday, Marvel shared the updated montage on Twitter. “Long live the King. #WakandaForever,” the studio wrote.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 at the age of 43 following a years-long private battle with colon cancer.

At the time, the actor’s representatives shared the news in a heartfelt tribute on his Twitter and Instagram accounts, revealing the Marshall star had been diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and had battled it as it progressed to stage IV.

Several of Boseman's family members and friends shared touching tributes on Sunday in honor of his birthday. His brother Kevin shared a photo of white flowers, writing, “Today is a good day to give someone their flowers.”

Boseman's Black Panther costar, Lupita Nyong'o shared a photo of the duo on Instagram. "Deeply loved, sorely missed. #ChadwickBoseman," she wrote.

The actor’s stylist, Ashley Weston, also remembered the late star. “I miss you everyday, but I know you're with our ancestors looking over us,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of some of the actor’s most memorable looks. “And I know I'll always feel your spirit and love around me...but damn, I wish you were still here with us all.”

“Until we reunite again, Happy birthday to my forever Muse and King,” she added.

Image zoom Chadwick Boseman | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Boseman earned his first posthumous award nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which will be released on Netflix next month.

"After screening this with him, I told him he was about to get all the nominations," his brother Kevin wrote of the news. "I was so faithful he’d be here to experience this moment. Congratulations, Baby Brother.”