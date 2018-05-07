The Black Panther Gag Reel Will Make Your Day — See Wakanda Behind-the-Scenes!

A lot of hard work went into making Black Panther — but that doesn’t mean the cast didn’t have a great time making the Marvel blockbuster.

Ahead of the film’s Blu-ray release, we now have a gag reel to prove it! In the clip from it above, stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright make the most of their downtime between takes. There’s a lot of dancing, laughing and joking around going on.

“In between takes we would have rap battles, which I would win,” Wright tells PEOPLE. “Talk to everyone. They’ll confirm it. It’s been confirmed.”

The actress says her favorite day on set involved the filming of a big battle scene, a couple rap battles and ice cream.

Black Panther Marvel/Disney/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Wakanda Forever! ‘Black Panther’ Tops the Box Office For Second Weekend with Over $100 Million in Sales

“We had a big scene at Warrior Falls, and this scene is so huge that you need to go down loads of steps to get to the bottom of the ground,” Wright recalls. “It’s a big set that was built at one of the studios in Atlanta.

“In between takes we would just have all of our costumes on and everybody’s all painted with the tribal paint. In between that we would have rap battles, which I would win and Ryan [Coogler] would hire out King of Pops and ice cream trucks. They’d have King of Pops giving out ice lollies and stuff. Those days were fun because the takes were so big, the scene is so big, in between we were just having time to just have fun and laugh and get through the day.”

Black Panther is now available on digital and arrives on Blu-ray May 15.