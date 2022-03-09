Ryan Coogler was handcuffed at a Bank of America in Atlanta on Jan. 7 after a bank teller mistakenly thought he was attempting robbery

Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Speaks Out After Being Mistaken for Bank Robber in Atlanta

Ryan Coogler is addressing a January incident in which he was mistaken for a bank robber in Atlanta.

The 35-year-old director — known for movies like Black Panther, Creed and Fruitvale Station — was handcuffed by Atlanta police officers on Jan. 7 and taken out of a Bank of America location, according to an incident report obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday.

A man and a woman waiting outside in a vehicle for him were detained as police investigated the situation, responding to a "bank holdup call."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Coogler said, "This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on."

Bank of America said in a statement to PEOPLE, "We deeply regret that this incident occurred. It never should have happened, and we have apologized to Mr. Coogler."

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, Coogler went in to withdraw from his account, allegedly writing a note to the bank teller that asked for discretion with the transaction.

"I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I'd like to be discreet," a handwritten note read in a photo obtained by the outlet.

Police officers said in their report that the bank teller was a "pregnant Black female," and when she went to withdraw the funds, an alert notification occurred because it was over $10,000.

She then "quickly advised her manager that [Coogler] is attempting to rob the bank. 911 was alerted and responded," the authorities said.

Police acknowledged in the report that it was later determined "that the incident is a mistake" and that Coogler "was never in the wrong and was immediately taken out of handcuff."

The report adds that he "was given an explanation of the incident as well as an apology for the mistake by the Bank Of America."

Coogler resumed production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to his 2018 Marvel hit, in January in Atlanta, The Hollywood Reporter previously reported.