Black Panther Comic Book Signed by Chadwick Boseman and Stan Lee to Go Up for Auction

Black Panther fans, get ready to place your bets!

An autographed copy of a rare edition of Black Panther #1, signed by the late Chadwick Boseman and the late Stan Lee, is going up for auction on Thursday.

Nate D. Sanders Auctions has listed the rare autographed comic book for sale with the opening bid starting at $8,000.

According to the website's listing, the book is graded 9.8 by CGC Signature Series, which verifies that it was signed by Boseman and Lee. Elsewhere, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler also signed the book.

The comic listed for auction is the Middle East Comic Con version of the book, making it different from the original cover of the first Black Panther comic, according to TMZ. The new cover is more modern and features the popular superhero character standing beside an animated Lee, who is giving a thumbs up.

Signed in black ink by Boseman and Coogler, and in silver scripture by Lee, the book also measures 8.125 inches by 13 inches.

Interestingly, Boseman added the number "42" next to his signature, a clear nod to the Brooklyn Dodgers player Jackie Robinson, who donned that number. Boseman portrayed the baseball legend in the 2013 film, 42.

Boseman died earlier this year after a years-long battle with colon cancer, where he died at his home surrounded by family. He was 43.

In 2018, Lee died from cardiac arrest and respiratory and congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate from the Los Angeles Department of Health that was previously obtained by PEOPLE. He was 95.

Both losses sent a shockwave throughout the Marvel universe in years past, as both men played an integral part in the shaping of the beloved comic brand.

Lee, who was co-creator of comic book legends like Spider-Man, the Hulk, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor and the X-Men, is credited with popularizing the flawed hero, or characters with complex, human personalities.

Meanwhile, Boseman helped to break box office records when the Black Panther film was released in 2018, confirming that people wanted to see superhero films starring black characters.