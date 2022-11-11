'Black Panther' Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 11, 2022 02:31 PM

Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home.

In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider.

"When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a couple of weeks ago, it was a black widow on the stairwell. I knew it was bad news because it had the red thing on the back."

"I was like, that's not good. I need to not bump into it. But I also need to not bump into the web," the Walking Dead star added. "Now I use my spear to break the web as I advance."

Gurira, who reprises her role of Okoye in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, called herself "an adrenaline junkie" during the talk show appearance while discussing her preparation for the movies, according to Insider.

Danai Gurira at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I could not not be training all the time," she said, noting that she has annoyed her fight trainers on the MCU movies by requesting to train so much. "I need to be in her, she's a warrior. I couldn't not have her the way she functioned in my body."

On Thursday's episode of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Gurira and Wakanda Forever costar Letitia Wright shared an emotional moment as Gurira told 29-year-old Wright that their late costar Chadwick Boseman would be proud of her.

Danai Gurira attends the 2022 US Open
Gotham/GC Images

Wright, who plays sister to Boseman's character in the Marvel films, said "The emotions are really raw. We really just gave our hearts to this and gave the truth of what we were feeling to the project. Definitely needed to balance it. Because there is a lot of adventure, a lot of humor in this movie. But also a strong feeling of purpose and a strong feeling of love towards our brother."

When asked whether they think Boseman would be proud of the new film, Wright said with a smile, "Yeah, I think he is. I think he would be."

Gurira agreed and got emotional as she told Wright, "I think he'd be very proud of you." She responded, "Bless you. Thank you," and the actresses held hands as Wright told Gurira that the late star would be "proud of you too."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.

Related Articles
Black Panther Actresses Share Emotional Moment Remembering Chadwick Boseman
Danai Gurira Gets Emotional Telling Letitia Wright That Chadwick Boseman Would Be 'Very Proud' of Her
Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Leticia Wright photographed for People at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Lupita Nyong'o Says Making 'Wakanda Forever' Gave Cast and Crew an Outlet to Grieve Chadwick Boseman
Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira and Letitia Wright attend the African Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on November 6, 2022 in Lagos, Nigeria.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Has Historic Premiere in Nigeria — See the Gorgeous Photos
Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Lupita Nyong'o Explains Why She Was 'Frustrated' with Her Character Arc in 'Wakanda Forever'
Wakanda Happy Meal
McDonald's Debuts Limited-Edition 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' -Inspired Happy Meal
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Honors Chadwick Boseman in Body Paint at 'Black Panther 2' Premiere
Letitia Wright in Variety
Letitia Wright Says She Went Into a 'Downward Spiral' After Chadwick Boseman's Death
Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
'Wakanda Forever' Gets 'Emotional' First Reactions: 'Beautiful Tribute' to Chadwick Boseman
Simone and Chadwick Boseman attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Opens Up About 'Most Challenging Two Years' of Her Life
Daniel Kaluuya in Black Panther
Director Ryan Coogler Explains Daniel Kaluuya Character's Absence in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
letitia wright; chadwick boseman
Letitia Wright Honors Chadwick Boseman Through Her Style at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Michael B. Jordan arrives for the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Michael B. Jordan Shines in Yellow as He Returns to Wakanda for Premiere of 'Black Panther' Sequel
Ryan Coogler, Chadwick Boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Shares Last Conversation with Chadwick Boseman Before His Death
ryan coogler
'Wakanda Forever' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals He Learned How to Swim for 'Black Panther' Sequel
ryan coogler, chadwick boseman
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Reveals Plot for Sequel Before Chadwick Boseman's Death
Michaela Coel Wears Custom Riccardo Tisci Gown to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere
Michaela Coel Teams with Riccardo Tisci on Custom Dress for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere