'Black Panther' Actress Danai Gurira Says She Uses Her Character's Spear at Home to Avoid Spiderwebs

Danai Gurira doesn't just wield a spear as Dora Milaje general Okoye in the Black Panther movies — she brings those skills home.

In an appearance on the U.K.'s Jonathan Ross Show airing Saturday, Gurira, 44, said she's found her character's spear useful in the real world — specifically for knocking down unwanted spiderwebs around her house, according to Insider.

"When I'm coming up and down some stairs outside my home and there's always a spiderweb," Gurira said. "This last time I was there a couple of weeks ago, it was a black widow on the stairwell. I knew it was bad news because it had the red thing on the back."

"I was like, that's not good. I need to not bump into it. But I also need to not bump into the web," the Walking Dead star added. "Now I use my spear to break the web as I advance."

Gurira, who reprises her role of Okoye in the sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, called herself "an adrenaline junkie" during the talk show appearance while discussing her preparation for the movies, according to Insider.

"I could not not be training all the time," she said, noting that she has annoyed her fight trainers on the MCU movies by requesting to train so much. "I need to be in her, she's a warrior. I couldn't not have her the way she functioned in my body."

On Thursday's episode of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, Gurira and Wakanda Forever costar Letitia Wright shared an emotional moment as Gurira told 29-year-old Wright that their late costar Chadwick Boseman would be proud of her.

Wright, who plays sister to Boseman's character in the Marvel films, said "The emotions are really raw. We really just gave our hearts to this and gave the truth of what we were feeling to the project. Definitely needed to balance it. Because there is a lot of adventure, a lot of humor in this movie. But also a strong feeling of purpose and a strong feeling of love towards our brother."

When asked whether they think Boseman would be proud of the new film, Wright said with a smile, "Yeah, I think he is. I think he would be."

Gurira agreed and got emotional as she told Wright, "I think he'd be very proud of you." She responded, "Bless you. Thank you," and the actresses held hands as Wright told Gurira that the late star would be "proud of you too."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.