Black Panther 2 Will Not Use Digital Double of Chadwick Boseman, Says Film's Producer

"There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us," executive producer Victoria Alonso said

The highly anticipated sequel to Black Panther will not be using a digital double for the late Chadwick Boseman, according to one of the film's producers.

Executive producer Victoria Alonso told the Argentine newspaper Clarín (in an interview translated by Deadline) that the filmmakers are still taking some time to figure out how to honor the late actor in Black Panther 2.

"No," she said when asked if the film will use a digital replacement of Boseman in the sequel. "There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honor this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest," Alonso said.

"Chadwick wasn’t only a wonderful human being, every day of the 5 years we spent together, but also, I believe, that what he did as a character elevated us as a company, and has left his moment on history," she added.

A number of blockbusters have used digital doubles to stand in for recently deceased actors, like 2015's Furious 7 did shortly after its star Paul Walker died unexpectedly.

Disney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Boseman, who played King T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther, died on Aug. 28 following a private four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Several of his costars mourned the actor after his death. Angela Bassett, who played T’Challa’s mother Ramonda, penned a touching message on her Instagram page, sharing that she and Boseman had met many years before he became a star.

“‘It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther,” Bassett wrote. “During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day.”

"This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...'thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...'. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince. #WakandaForever," she added

Black Panther star Sterling K. Brown, who also shared a screen with the actor in the 2017 film Marshall, wrote in his own tribute, “I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed.”

Forest Whitaker, who played Zuri in Black Panther, added in another tribute, "Your light brightened our days. It will continue to brighten our hearts and minds. Let the heavens be blessed as you illuminate the sky. Sending my love and prayers to the family. May god continue to hold you in his everlasting embrace. RIP Chadwick."

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said Boseman’s death was “absolutely devastating.”

“He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible,” Feige said. “He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."