Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Begins Filming 10 Months After Chadwick Boseman's Death

"We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said Tuesday of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially underway.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed to Variety on Tuesday that the sequel to 2018's Black Panther had started filming at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios that same day.

Feige, 48, told the outlet that beginning production on the film (which is written and directed once more by the first film's helmer, Ryan Coogler) is "clearly very emotional without" Chadwick Boseman, who died 10 months ago at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

"But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans," Feige said Tuesday night during a Black Widow Global Fan Event in Los Angeles, according to Variety.

"We're going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud," he added.

Marvel Studios revealed the title of the anticipated Black Panther sequel, along with several other upcoming movies, last month in a clip celebrating the studio's films.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a fitting title for the upcoming sequel. It's the most popular phrase from the franchise, said by the late Boseman's King T'Challa as a respectful salute and rallying cry before heading into battle.

During Disney's Investor Day in December, Feige announced that in honor of Boseman, his titular role as the Wakandan superhero would not be recast.

Instead, the upcoming film "will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film," Disney shared on Twitter.

Boseman's costar Lupita Nyong'o spoke about the upcoming Marvel film in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment in April, saying that her feelings about returning to the Black Panther universe go beyond "excitement."

"I'm in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2," said the actress, 38. "[Chadwick's] passing is still extremely raw for me. And I can't even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there."

Nyong'o explained that Coogler's screenplay carefully addresses Boseman's absence, saying, "At the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well."

"The way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we've all experienced as a cast and as a world," she added.