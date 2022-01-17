Letitia Wright was injured in late August while filming scenes for the movie in Boston

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Resume Filming with Letitia Wright Following Her On-Set Injury (Report)

Lights! Camera! Wakanda! The production of Marvel's Black Panther sequel is ready to continue.

Following several setbacks, including COVID-19 infections and Letitia Wright's onset injury, production of the film — titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — is set to begin again, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per the outlet, production of the highly-anticipated sequel was initially supposed to have restarted earlier in the month, but was delayed when several cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. (Among them included star Lupita Nyong'o.)

Shooting for the film is now scheduled to continue this week. Sources told THR that there are "about four weeks" of filming left on the Ryan Coogler-directed project.

Insiders also told the outlet that the movie's release date, which is currently Nov. 11, 2022, will not be impacted. The film was previously scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022, before Disney reshuffled its release schedule last year.

Back in November, PEOPLE confirmed that Wakanda Forever had shut down production two months after Wright, 28, suffered an injury on set.

Wright was injured in late August while filming scenes for the movie in Boston. The actress — who plays Shuri, the sister of Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa — was hospitalized after an incident involving a stunt rig.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Marvel said in a statement obtained by Deadline at the time.

"She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon," the statement continued.

Wakanda Forever is the first movie in the franchise following Boseman's death in 2020 from colon cancer. He was 43.

The movie is set to focus on the world of Wakanda and brings back Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Nyong'o, 38, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett.

During Disney's Investor Day last December, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that in honor of Boseman, his titular role as the Wakandan superhero would not be recast.

Instead, the film "will explore the world of Wakanda and the rich characters introduced in the first film," Feige said.