'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris to Direct Upcoming 'Wizard of Oz' Remake (Reports)

Another Wizard of Oz remake has secured its director.

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris has signed on to direct and write a remake to the 1939 classic, both Deadline and Variety confirm. Barris' company, Khalabo Ink Society, is set to produce though further details on the film are still under wraps.

The news comes over a year after it was announced that a remake of the film was in the works from New Line Cinema, though Variety notes that Barris' project is separate.

The previously announced iteration of the film will be directed by Nicole Kassell, per The Hollywood Reporter, who at the time of the announcement told the outlet that she was "exhilarated and humbled by the responsibility of re-imagining such a legendary tale."

Both films will be based on L. Frank Baum's book The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which was famously retold on screen in 1939's The Wizard of Oz starring Judy Garland.

In addition to his credit as the creator of Black-ish — and its spinoffs Grown-ish, Mixed-ish and not-yet released Old-ish — Barris, 48, has kept himself busy with other projects including his own fair share of remakes and sequels.

Barris co-wrote the recent Cheaper by the Dozen remake on Disney + as well as The Witches, Coming 2 America, Barbershop: The Next Cut and the upcoming White Men Can't Jump starring Jack Harlow in the role played by Woody Harrelson in the original 1992 film. He is also behind films like Girls Trip and Shaft starring Samuel L. Jackson.