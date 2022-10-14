If you thought Dwayne Johnson was strong, then you should see his character in Black Adam!

The 50-year-old actor stars in DC Films' upcoming comic book adaptation about an enslaved man who is reborn with the magical powers of gods, a movie that Johnson has previously described as a "passion project" when the trailer premiered in June.

Helmed by Jungle Cruise filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam tells the origin story of the character of the same name. Per Johnson, Black Adam "blurs the line" between superhero and supervillain over a life that's spanned thousands of years.

As a result, the character has been deemed an anti-hero due to his "ruthless and extremely violent tone" combined with his larger-than-life behavior. Johnson was adamant about doing Black Adam's origin story justice, which is why he lobbied for the character to get a standalone movie.

In comic lore, Black Adam is the nemesis of Shazam — hence Johnson's initial commitment to play the anti-hero character in the 2019 eponymous movie starring Zachary Levi. Despite signing onto the project around 2014, the plan fell through when he was cast to lead the solo Black Adam development project instead.

Johnson admitted to Men's Journal in January that he's been working on getting Black Adam made for nearly a decade — but in the interim period, the actor worked with the comic-based production company when he voiced Superman's dog in DC League of Super-Pets this summer.

Between who's in the cast and when the film premieres, here's everything to know about DC's Black Adam.

What is Black Adam about?

Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The official Black Adam synopsis reads: "Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world."

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the superhero film is based on DC Comics' anti-hero of the same name. It comes as the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe and is a spinoff of Shazam! — which is getting a sequel, Shazam! The Fury Of The Gods.

Who's in the cast of Black Adam?

In addition to Johnson, the main cast of Black Adam includes Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz (the wife of Black Adam), Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall (Hawkman), Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkel (Cyclone) and Odelya Halevi as Shiruta.

How does Black Adam differ from other superheroes?

Kevin Winter/Getty

The character Black Adam is different from other superheroes primarily because he's not necessarily considered one. On SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show in November, Johnson explained that his character is unlike superheroes like Superman because his code of ethics "blurs the line."

He notes that Black Adam "rose out of oppression and slavery and is blessed with these powers that rival Superman's powers." The main difference? "If you hurt him or, certainly, hurt his people or his family, the Black Adam way is that you die," added Johnson. "There is no gray; it is black or white."

Although he isn't technically considered a superhero, he does possess powers, including unmatched super speed, tremendous physical strength, incredible stamina and unshakable courage.

Meanwhile, he told Men's Journal: "I believe this character is going to bring a unique edge to the superhero genre. We're gonna be turning preconceived notions on their ear."

How will DC Film's Black Adam adaptation differ from the comics?

The Black Adam character first appeared in DC comics in the 1940s, starting off as a power-hungry villain until he slowly became an anti-hero by the 2000s. Per Johnson's description, DC Film's adaptation will focus on his anti-hero persona that evolves throughout his origin story.

Furthermore, Centineo's Atom Smasher character differs in the film adaptation compared to the comics as well. The book version sees Atom as a fully-formed superhero, whereas the movie shows his evolution from a young metahuman to a superhero.

"You get to really see that transitional phase, which I don't think you get to see often," Centineo told Screenrant. "And it's the same with Maxine Hunkel, who is played by Quintessa."

Is there a trailer for Black Adam?

DC Films released its first-look trailer for Black Adam in June.

"I kneel before no one," Johnson as Black Adam says in the trailer, showing off his flying abilities and super-strength. Pierce Brosnan's Dr. Fate later tells Black Adam, "My vision has shown me the future. You have two choices: You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior."

When does Black Adam premiere?

Black Adam will hit theaters on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.