'Bird Box Barcelona' First Look Promises More Thrills in Spinoff of 2018 Sandra Bullock Hit

Bird Box Barcelona is a spinoff of Netflix's hit 2018 thriller starring Sandra Bullock

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 9, 2023 11:38 AM

Don't look — there's more Bird Box on the way.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first photo from Bird Box Barcelona, a spinoff of the 2018 hit post-apocalyptic thriller that starred Sandra Bullock and was based on the 2014 novel by Josh Malerman.

The new film, written and directed by Álex Pastor and David Pastor, stars Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Diego Calva, Patrick Criado, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo De Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

Described as an "expansion" of the first film, Bird Box Barcelona's official synopsis teases: "After a mysterious force decimates the world's population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona."

"As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows."

GONZALO DE CASTRO as ROBERTO, GEORGINA CAMPBELL as CLAIRE, MARIO CASAS as SEBASTIAN, NAILA SCHUBERTH as SOFÍA in BIRD BOX
ANDREA RESMINI/NETFLIX

The first Bird Box, directed by Susanne Bier, starred Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, Jacki Weaver, Lil Rel Howery, Machine Gun Kelly and more. Bullock played Malorie, a mom trying to protect her kids as the planet is overrun by creatures that make humans commit violent acts if they look at them. She wears a blindfold as they try to navigate without getting a glimpse of the monsters.

Author Malerman told Esquire in 2019 that he was writing a sequel to his 2014 novel after he got the idea from watching the Netflix adaptation.

"At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl Allison and said, 'I want to know what happens next!' and she's like, 'Well, you know, you could make that happen,' so it really was this warm feeling," Malerman said.

"In the time between Bird Box coming out and the time since I've been writing Malorie, I've been asked a ton of times: people want to know what happened with Boy and Girl," he said at the time. "But as much as I care about Boy and Girl, this isn't their story. The Bird Box world is Malorie's story, and I wanted to know more about her. I wanted to get to know her even better."

The sequel book, titled Malorie, was published in 2020 and was set 12 years after the first story.

Bird Box Barcelona is on Netflix July 14.

