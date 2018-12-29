Sandra Bullock‘s Bird Box has terrified audiences but the actress reveals she hates being scared herself.

The 54-year-old Oscar winner told PEOPLE she and costar Sarah Paulson had fun filming the Netflix thriller but didn’t enjoy feeling fear while on set.

The actresses play sisters Malorie and Jessica who attempt to survive in a post-apocalyptic world in which people can only survive by living blindfolded.

“I don’t like to be scared. I hate being scared,” she said. “I hate, hate people who think it’s funny to stand behind doors and scare you because they know that you hate being scared.”

Paulson, 44, agreed and named one person who had masterminded the perfect scare tactics.

“Like Ellen DeGeneres,” Paulson shared. “She does that.”

Bullock jokingly added, “Horrible human being. I don’t know why I keep going on her show. She’s a horrible human being for that. No, she knows not to do it with me.”

“She does it to you,” Bullock told Paulson. “Because you’re funny when you’re scared.”

Paulson replied, “See? That’s why she does it. Because I think there is an element of… I don’t know, I just, my dad used to, my parents had me very young and I think they wanted to watch scary movies and so they did and I watched them way too young and was absolutely traumatized by it.”

“And I don’t know how I found myself sort of working a lot in that genre,” she continued referring to her work on American Horror Story.

“Probably because you’re believable,” Bullock suggested.

Paulson admitted she didn’t have to try hard to act scared. “Well, because I’m truly freaked, freaked out. It’s not a lot of acting,” she said.

The thriller stars Bullock as Malorie who, along with her two children, comes face to face with an entity that takes the form of people’s worst fears. To reach safety, Malorie and her kids must escape the evil that chases them — and complete the trip blindfolded.

The all-star cast also includes John Malkovich of Dangerous Liaisons and In the Line of Fire, Trevante Rhodes, whose breakout role was the lead in the Oscar-winning Moonlight, and Jacki Weaver from Silver Linings Playbook.

Bird Box is streaming on Netflix now.