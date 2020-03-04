Billy Porter to Play 'Genderless' Fairy Godmother in Camila Cabello's Cinderella: 'Kids Are Ready'

Billy Porter‘s take on the Fairy Godmother in the upcoming Cinderella re-imagining will be gender inclusive.

During a recent interview with CBS News, the Pose star, 50, revealed his portrayal will be “genderless.” Porter has been cast to star as the character alongside singer Camila Cabello, who is making her big screen debut as the titular character.

“It hit me when I was on set last week how profound it is that I am playing the fairy godmother, they call it the Fab G,” Porter told CBS News. “Magic has no gender. We are presenting this character as genderless, at least that’s how I’m playing it. And it’s really powerful. This is a classic, this is a classic fairytale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.”

The movie is currently filming in London.

Image zoom Billy Porter Steve Granitz/WireImage

PEOPLE confirmed in April that Cabello would play the titular princess in the modern re-imagining of the classic story, helmed by Blockers director and Pitch Perfect writer Kay Cannon and based on an idea from James Corden.

Cabello’s Cuban and Mexican roots will likely play a part in the modern aspect of the story, and it’s rumored she will be involved with the film’s music.

Porter — who originated (and won a Tony for) the role of Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway — recently made history when he became the first openly gay black man to be nominated for and win best actor in a drama at the 2019 Emmy Awards, for his portrayal of Pray Tell in FX’s Pose.