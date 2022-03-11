Billy Joel Says He's 'Not Involved' in Piano Man Biopic: 'No Rights ... Will Be Granted'
Piano Man will have to be made without the blessing of its subject.
A rep for Billy Joel confirms to PEOPLE that the musician, 72, "is not involved with" the in-the-works Joel biopic from Michael Jai White's Jaigantic Studios.
"No rights in music, name/likeness or life story will be granted," the rep adds in their statement.
According to Variety, the film "will follow Joel's early years — from being discovered by Irwin Mazur, who managed the band The Hassles that Joel joined as a teenager, to his breakout performance in 1972 that captured the attention of Clive Davis."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.
RELATED: Tom Holland Confirms He Will Star as Fred Astaire in Upcoming Biopic: "The Script Came in a Week Ago"
The publication further reported that Jaigantic secured "life rights" to Mazur, who served as Joel's music rep in the early 1970s, right before his "Piano Man" breakthrough.
Producers told Variety that the music needs for the biopic are "yet to be determined."
Adam Ripp, who is set to pen the screenplay and direct, said in a statement to Variety that the "Uptown Girl" singer "has been a part of my life since my father signed him to his record label when I was 4 years old."
RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin as Trailer for Respect Drops: "A Dream Come True"
"His music is ingrained in my DNA and it's been a dream of mine as a filmmaker to explore and celebrate the untold story of how Billy Joel became the Piano Man," Ripp added.
Piano Man is the latest in a line of musician-related biopics to come out recently, or be in the works. Last year saw the release of the Andra Day-led United States vs. Billie Holiday, as well as Jennifer Hudson's Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.
Daniel Radcliffe recently wrapped filming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, while Austin Butler will appear as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, costarring Tom Hanks.