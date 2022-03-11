A rep for Billy Joel confirms to PEOPLE that the musician "is not involved with" the in-the-works biopic film from Michael Jai White's Jaigantic Studios

Billy Joel Says He's 'Not Involved' in Piano Man Biopic: 'No Rights ... Will Be Granted'

Piano Man will have to be made without the blessing of its subject.

A rep for Billy Joel confirms to PEOPLE that the musician, 72, "is not involved with" the in-the-works Joel biopic from Michael Jai White's Jaigantic Studios.

"No rights in music, name/likeness or life story will be granted," the rep adds in their statement.

According to Variety, the film "will follow Joel's early years — from being discovered by Irwin Mazur, who managed the band The Hassles that Joel joined as a teenager, to his breakout performance in 1972 that captured the attention of Clive Davis."

The publication further reported that Jaigantic secured "life rights" to Mazur, who served as Joel's music rep in the early 1970s, right before his "Piano Man" breakthrough.

Producers told Variety that the music needs for the biopic are "yet to be determined."

Adam Ripp, who is set to pen the screenplay and direct, said in a statement to Variety that the "Uptown Girl" singer "has been a part of my life since my father signed him to his record label when I was 4 years old."

