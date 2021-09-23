Billy Eichner's Gay Rom-Com Makes History with All-LGBTQ Cast: 'A Long Overdue Dream'

Billy Eichner is making history with his latest film.

The Billy on the Street comedian, 43, is both writing and starring in his romantic comedy Bros, a gay love story that's the first of its kind to include a cast comprised of entirely LGTBQ actors. Additionally, each heterosexual role in the film "will be played by openly LGBTQ actors and actresses," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

When the film was initially announced in March, it made headlines as the first gay love story to be produced by a major studio at Universal Pictures, with Eichner making strides as the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film.

The upcoming rom-com is described as "a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men (Eichner, Luke Macfarlane) maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling toward love. Maybe. They're both very busy," per a press release.

Along with Eichner and Macfarlane, Bros is set to star transgender author TS Madison, gender non-conforming entertainer Miss Lawrence, RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 winner Symone, actor Guillermo Diaz and TV host and creator Guy Branum.

Eichner said in a statement that he "could not be more proud or excited about the historic nature of the all openly LGBTQ+ cast of Bros," per THR.

"After queer actors have spent decades watching straight actors capitalize both artistically and professionally by playing LGBTQ+ characters, it is a long overdue dream come true to be able to assemble this remarkable, hilarious cast," he continued. "And while Bros may be the first of its kind in several ways, my real hope is that it is only the first of many opportunities for openly LGBTQ+ ensembles to shine and show the world all we are capable of as actors, beyond just being the wacky sidekick, token queer or a straight movie star's 'gay best friend.' "

He added, "And beyond all of that, this cast is f------ hysterical and you're going to love them."

Eichner also shared his exciting news on Twitter, where he wrote, "This is the best thing EVER! … This is a first for a major studio film. LET'S MAKE HISTORY!!!"

Eichner can currently be seen in Ryan Murphy's American Crime Story: Impeachment, in which he stars as Drudge Report creator Matt Drudge. He previously appeared in Bob's Burgers, The Lion King (2018), Friends from College, American Horror Story and Difficult People.

In 2019, when he was still working on Bros, Eichner spoke with PEOPLE about representation in his film, saying, "I look forward to making that movie and finding as many openly LGBT actors as possible in gay roles, in straight roles. We not only need to start supporting LGBT actors theoretically, but we actually need to start casting them as well."

He added, "In a perfect world, gay actors can play gay roles and gay actors can play straight roles, and straight actors can play straight roles and play gay roles, and we're all mixing and matching because part of the fun and the challenge of being an actor or an actress is to play someone who you're not. We can do it all."