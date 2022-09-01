Billy Eichner Says He Was Kicked Off Tinder for a Second Time: 'I'll Stick to Hinge and Grindr'

Billy Eichner is keeping his dating-app options open.

In a new cover story for Variety, the 43-year-old Bros actor and co-writer says he was kicked off of Tinder for the second time in 2021, after first opening up about being banned from the platform three years ago. (His profile was reinstated after the first ban.)

Of the alleged second ban last year, "I was like, 'F--- it. I'm not going through this again,' " said Eichner. "I can't book a late-night talk show appearance just to get reinstated on Tinder."

Alongside a retweet of the news, Eichner wrote, "Good news for those who hate me! I'm going to be single forever and die alone! You've won!"

A rep for Tinder told PEOPLE when reached for comment, "For their privacy, we do not comment on any member's account status. However, we encourage all members to verify their accounts to avoid being flagged for impersonation."

Billy Eichner on the cover of Variety. Jeff Lipsky for Variety

Eichner's latter statement was no doubt a nod to his 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, when he talked about being removed from the dating platform the first time.

Tinder subsequently sent him a care package that included T-shirts and mugs emblazoned with the words, "World's Hottest Single" and "Happy Valentine's Day … to Me," according to Variety.

As Eichner told the outlet, "I'll stick to Hinge and Grindr and everything else."

"I do not need another mug telling me it's okay to be alone," joked the Billy on the Street comedian.

During his 2019 Kimmel Live! interview, Eichner revealed to the host he was "banned from Tinder," telling the audience, "You're laughing, but I am going to die alone."

Billy Eichner. Amy Sussman/Getty

"I've been on Tinder for, like, seven years, and I'm very nice; I don't do anything naughty or weird. I'm a normal person," he said. "And they banned me all of a sudden [and] didn't give me an explanation. They just said, 'You violated the terms of use.' And I said, 'I've been single for seven years — you violated the terms of use!' "

Eichner told Jimmy Kimmel that he was "furious" over the ban, but the issue had since been resolved and he was back on the platform.

"I guess because I'm a public person maybe people thought it was a fake profile," he said of the original ban, joking after mentioning his friend Andy Cohen was removed from the platform at one point as well, "Or maybe they just don't like gay people."

He clarified, "No, they're very nice to gay people, it had nothing to do with that. But yeah, I guess someone reported me as being fake, but it is really me."