Billy Eichner Says 'Bros' Gay Sex Scenes Will Be 'Eye-Opening for Certain People'

"Hollywood took a century to make this film," Eichner told Variety about his landmark LGBTQ movie

By
Published on August 31, 2022 02:49 PM
Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer
Bros (2022). Photo: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Billy Eichner thinks the sex scenes in his new movie, Bros, push the envelope––in a good way.

"To this day, I'm waiting for someone at the studio to call me and go, 'You know, now that we think about it, you've gone too far.' But it never happened," Eichner, 43, says in this week's Variety cover story. "There's part of me that realized some of this would be eye-opening for certain people in the audience, and I loved that too."

He continued, "I was like, 'Great! Let's surprise people. Let's shock them.' Sacha Baron Cohen doesn't worry about that — why should I?"

Eichner, who co-wrote the Universal Pictures film with Neighbors filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, headlines an all-LGBTQ cast in a movie touted as the "first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."

The movie also stars Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse.

"Hollywood took a century to make this film," Eichner told Variety. "That's not my fault — that's Hollywood's fault for taking this f—--- long."

Yet the Billy on the Street alum admitted that he also feels pressure for the movie to succeed.

Billy Eichner Variety Cover
Jeff Lipsky for Variety

"I feel a responsibility for it to do well," he said. "I've worked so hard on it, I care so much about it, and I want it to do well for the sake of the LGBTQ stories getting green-lit. So there's a burden I feel, much as I want to sit here and just talk about how funny the movie is."

Earlier this week, in an appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards, he touted the movie—and couldn't resist getting a little political.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After giving a brief synopsis of the movie before introducing a performance by Panic at the Disco, he told the audience, "And I need you all there in theaters on September 30, 'cause we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century because they are past, and Bros is the future."

Bros world premiere is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. It hits theaters everywhere Sept. 30.

Related Articles
Billy Eichner speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Billy Eichner Slams Supreme Court 'Homophobes' at MTV VMAs While Celebrating His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros'
Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer
Watch Billy Eichner Fall in Love While Writing a Romantic Comedy in Raunchy First Trailer for 'Bros'
olivia wilde; shia lebouf; florence pugh
A Complete Timeline of the 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama
VMAs best moments
The Best Moments of the 2022 MTV VMAs
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Olivia Wilde arrives at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By GucciLos Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Harry Styles attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Wilde Recalls Harry Styles' 'Don't Worry Darling' Scene That 'Left Us All in Tears' on Set
Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner's Gay Rom-Com Makes History with All-LGBTQ Cast: 'A Long Overdue Dream'
Leslie Grace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.
Leslie Grace Reacts to 'Batgirl' Film Being Canceled: 'Thank You for the Love and Belief'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12916683ag) Billy Eichner Funny Or Die and PEOPLE - Washington's Funniest Party, Washington DC, USA - 29 Apr 2022
Billy Eichner Is Glad Hollywood Can 'Push Our Country Forward' on LGBTQ+ Rights: 'Helpful for People Like Me'
Marilyn Monroe ; Blonde. Ana de Armas
Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends 'Great Casting' of Ana de Armas in 'Blonde' : 'We Can't Wait to See' It
Buzz Lightyear
Disney/Pixar's 'Lightyear' Banned in Several Middle Eastern Countries Due to Same-Sex Kiss: Report
Lupita Nyong'o and Chadwick Boseman
Lupita Nyong'o Says It Was 'Therapeutic' Making 'Black Panther 2' While Grieving Chadwick Boseman
Black panther trailer
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Debuts Emotional First Trailer After Chadwick Boseman Death
Blonde. Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.
Ana de Armas Breaks Down as Marilyn Monroe in First Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Blonde'
Actors Kyra Sedgwick (L) and Kevin Bacon attend the 2022 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ+ Film Festival closing night “They/Them” world premiere at Ace Hotel on July 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Bacon and Wife Kyra Sedgwick Enjoy Date Night at Premiere of His Horror Film 'They/Them'
Chris Evans Buzz Lightyear
Chris Evans Calls Critics of 'Lightyear' 's Gay Kiss 'Idiots': 'Always Going to Be People Who Are Afraid'
Lightyear trailer
Oklahoma Movie Theater Posts 'Warning' Sign About 'Lightyear' Gay Kiss, Local Calls the Move 'Bigoted'