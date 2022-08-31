Billy Eichner Says 'Bros' Gay Sex Scenes Will Be 'Eye-Opening for Certain People'

Billy Eichner thinks the sex scenes in his new movie, Bros, push the envelope––in a good way.

"To this day, I'm waiting for someone at the studio to call me and go, 'You know, now that we think about it, you've gone too far.' But it never happened," Eichner, 43, says in this week's Variety cover story. "There's part of me that realized some of this would be eye-opening for certain people in the audience, and I loved that too."

He continued, "I was like, 'Great! Let's surprise people. Let's shock them.' Sacha Baron Cohen doesn't worry about that — why should I?"

Eichner, who co-wrote the Universal Pictures film with Neighbors filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, headlines an all-LGBTQ cast in a movie touted as the "first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."

The movie also stars Luke Macfarlane, Ts Madison, Monica Raymund, Guillermo Díaz, Guy Branum and Amanda Bearse.

"Hollywood took a century to make this film," Eichner told Variety. "That's not my fault — that's Hollywood's fault for taking this f—--- long."

Yet the Billy on the Street alum admitted that he also feels pressure for the movie to succeed.

Jeff Lipsky for Variety

"I feel a responsibility for it to do well," he said. "I've worked so hard on it, I care so much about it, and I want it to do well for the sake of the LGBTQ stories getting green-lit. So there's a burden I feel, much as I want to sit here and just talk about how funny the movie is."

Earlier this week, in an appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards, he touted the movie—and couldn't resist getting a little political.

After giving a brief synopsis of the movie before introducing a performance by Panic at the Disco, he told the audience, "And I need you all there in theaters on September 30, 'cause we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century because they are past, and Bros is the future."

Bros world premiere is scheduled for Sept. 8 at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. It hits theaters everywhere Sept. 30.