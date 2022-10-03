Billy Eichner Reacts to His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros' ' Poor Box Office: 'Just the World We Live in'

Billy Eichner is expressing his thoughts on his new movie Bros' poor opening weekend at the box office.

On Sunday evening, Eichner, 44, shared a Twitter thread in which he noted that while Bros — which he wrote, produced and starred in — appeared as well-liked by audiences, and had received positive critical reviews, he still felt that homophobia played a role in the film not making more money during its first weekend in theaters.

Eichner wrote on social media that he attended a Bros screening in Los Angeles on Saturday and experienced an audience that "howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end."

"It was truly magical. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie," he wrote, also noting that Rolling Stone already named the movie in its updated list of the 70 best comedies of the 21st century.

"What's also true is that at one point a theater chain called Universal and said they were pulling the trailer because of the gay content. (Uni convinced them not to)," Eichner added. "America, f--- yeah, etc etc. That's just the world we live in, unfortunately."

"Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn't show up for Bros," he continued. "And that's disappointing but it is what it is."

To end the thread, Eichner urged "everyone who ISN'T a homophobic weirdo" to see Bros.

"You will have a blast! And it *is* special and uniquely powerful to see this particular story on a big screen, esp for queer folks who don't get this opportunity often," he wrote. "I love this movie so much. GO BROS!!!"

Before the weekend, box office projections estimated that Bros could make between $8 million and $10 million, but it only grossed $4.8 million at the box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The horror movie Smile won the weekend with a $22 million opening, THR also reported.

Bros' biggest markets were in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and the film performed well in other major cities across the country, but gained little traction otherwise, according to THR. The outlet noted that studio comedies have in general struggled theatrically in recent years.

The film's director, Nicholas Stoller, also promoted the film further on Twitter Sunday night, noting that Bros' A CinemaScore is the highest rating any of his six movies — which include 2008's Forgetting Sarah Marshall and 2014's Neighbors — have received from the pollster.

"Cinemascore is purely a measure of audience enjoyment. It's not from reviews. It's audiences leaving 100% satisfied," he wrote on Twitter. "I've directed 6 movies & NEVER got an A cinemascore. So see #brosmovie. You will love it. Literally guaranteed."

"When we tested the film it tested just as high with the straight audience as the lgbtq audience," Stoller added. "It tested highest among women. Point being #brosmovie is a film for EVERYONE to enjoy. ENJOY being the operative word."