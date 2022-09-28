Billy Eichner on How His Late Parents' Support Made Groundbreaking Gay Rom-Com 'Bros' Possible

“The way they encouraged me and just believed in me, that gave me a confidence to feel like I could go after my dreams,” says the star and cowriter of Bros, in theaters Sept. 30

By
Eric Andersson
Eric Andersson

Eric Andersson is a Senior Writer for Movies at PEOPLE and PEOPLE.COM. He has covered the entertainment business for two decades, visiting film and TV sets all over the world and interviewing celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Courteney Cox, Julia Garner, Tony Goldwyn, Sacha Baron Cohen and Josh Duhamel. Before joining the team at PEOPLE, Eric was on staff at TV Guide Magazine and Us Weekly and has contributed to publications including The Wall Street Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 28, 2022 12:48 PM

As a kid growing up in Queens, New York, comedian and actor Billy Eichner had a love of pop culture that was only fostered by his supportive parents, Debbie, who worked for a phone company, and Jay, a tax auditor.

They took him to see Barbra Streisand, Tina Turner and Madonna in concert. They brought him to the theater. And they even let him have a Broadway-meets-pop stars bar mitzvah. "The way they encouraged me and just believed in me, that gave me a confidence to feel like I could go after my dreams," Eichner says in the new issue of PEOPLE.

"Their support meant everything, really. And I think it's carried me through to this day," he says. "They always made me feel like there's no reason what I wanted shouldn't happen."

Sadly, both of Eichner's parents passed on more than a decade ago, so they didn't get to see their son's trailblazing moment: Bros, which Eichner cowrote and stars in, is the first gay romantic comedy to be released in theaters by a major Hollywood studio.

"It's such a big deal for me," says Eichner, who broke out on the 2011-17 unscripted series Billy on the Street. "It's a big deal for LGBTQ folks in Hollywood, for viewers and also for straight [people], who still make up the majority of the audience."

The 44-year-old actor's career has slowly but steadily been on the rise, thanks to roles on Parks & Recreation and his own biting Hulu comedy Difficult People. But Bros takes his stardom to a whole new level.

Eichner plays a high-strung museum director who falls for a hot-but-relationship-averse lawyer (Hallmark movie staple Luke Macfarlane) in the film, which skewers the well-worn tropes of romantic comedies like You've Got Mail while also following those same tropes with a big knowing wink to the audience.

Billy Eichner of Bros photographed in the PEOPLE and EW 2022 Toronto International Film Festival studio on September 9, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario Canada.
Ari + Louise

Add in the envelope-pushing humor of director and cowriter Nick Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and producer Judd Apatow (Bridesmaids) along with send-ups of gay culture, and the result is a unique comedy with wide appeal.

Bros is also groundbreaking in that Eichner cast " an incredibly funny, delightful, endearing" group of actors from the LGBTQ+ community to play all the roles. "Even the straight characters," Eichner notes.

In addition to Eichner and Macfarlane, the movie stars Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund, former Married… With Children star Amanda Bearse, Scandal favorite Guillermo Díaz, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone, activist and TV personality Ts Madison, and Saturday Night Live standout Bowen Yang, among many others.

"It's a cliche to say it's surreal, but it really does feel surreal," Eichner says of getting Bros made. "When [the studio] greenlit the movie, I couldn't believe it. But then I thought, 'Oh, they're never actually going to make it.' Then they decided to make it. Then we were walking around Manhattan shooting a romantic comedy like all those romantic comedies I grew up loving."

Bros is in theaters nationwide Sept. 30.

For more on Billy Eichner, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE, on stands now.

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Actors Debra Messing and Billy Eichner are seen on set in Midtown on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Debra Messing Reveals She Plays 'a Very Heightened Version' of Herself in Hilarious 'Bros' Cameo
Billy Eichner Revives Billy on the Street with Paul Rudd
'Bros' Star Billy Eichner Brings Back 'Billy on the Street' After Nearly 3 Years — with Paul Rudd!
Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer
Billy Eichner Says 'Bros' Gay Sex Scenes Will Be 'Eye-Opening for Certain People'
(from left) Bobby (Billy Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) in Bros, directed by Nicholas Stoller.
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with 'Bros'
Billy Eichner speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Billy Eichner Slams Supreme Court 'Homophobes' at MTV VMAs While Celebrating His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros'
Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer
Watch Billy Eichner Fall in Love While Writing a Romantic Comedy in Raunchy First Trailer for 'Bros'
Jon Hamm attends a special screening of Miramax's "Confess, Fletch" at The West Hollywood EDITION
Jon Hamm 'Gave Back 60 Percent' of His 'Confess, Fletch' Salary to Complete the Film, Director Says
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Lizzo performs onstage during the opening night of The Special Tour at FLA Live Arena on September 23, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lizzo Kicks Off Her Tour in Florida, Plus Elisabeth Moss, Diplo, Grace Jones and More
Jon Hamm
Jon Hamm Gets Dressy in N.Y.C., Plus Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Sherri Shepherd and More
Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick & Kevin Bacon Smile in Texas, Plus Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell and More
George Clooney
George & Amal Clooney Dress Up in D.C., Plus Diddy, Eddie Redmayne, Roger Federer and More
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Get Dinner in Malibu, Plus the Royals, Rihanna and More
Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner Says He Was Kicked Off Tinder for a Second Time: 'I'll Stick to Hinge and Grindr'
Kevin McHale, RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Quinta Brunson; Jimmy Kimmel
Quinta Brunson Jokes She Might 'Punch' Jimmy Kimmel After His Emmys Stunt During Her Win Fell Flat
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Where was the image taken - Pasadena Civic Auditorium When was the image taken - Thursday 8th of September, 2022 Who took the photograph - Joe Schmelzer Full credit line – Joe Schmelzer Source contact informaCon: Name: Nicola Phillips & Joe Schmelzer Phone: Nicola: 310-424-5678 / Joe: 213-392-8032 E-mail: Nicola: nicsp@me.com / Joe: joe@joeschmelzer.com Image sent by: Nicola Phillips Consultant Publicist with Fremantle North America ProducCon Co. For America’s Got Talent.
From Magicians and Singers to a Pole Dancer! Meet the Season 17 Finalists of 'America's Got Talent'