'Bros' Star Billy Eichner Brings Back 'Billy on the Street' After Nearly 3 Years — with Paul Rudd!

Billy Eichner released the first episode of Billy on the Street since December 2019 on Tuesday, with special guest Paul Rudd, as they promote Bros

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A '90s teen and horror film connoisseur, she started at the brand in 2016, after a decade of working as a technical writer and then moonlighting as a journalist beginning in 2013. Originally from New Orleans, Jen grew up both in NOLA and Florida and eventually attended the University of Central Florida in Orlando (still her home base!), where she earned a bachelor's in English/technical communication, with a minor in magazine journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 21, 2022 02:41 PM

Billy on the Street is back with a bang!

After nearly three years, Billy Eichner's hit series — on which he asks celebrities and civilians crazy, funny and slightly obscure questions while they roam the streets of New York City — has returned, with "famous and beloved straight man" Paul Rudd.

In the new episode posted to the show's YouTube channel on Tuesday, Eichner, 44, and Rudd, 53, run around the Big Apple in support of Eichner's upcoming romantic comedy Bros.

Among the hilarious interactions is one between the pair and a man who asks Rudd, after the Ant-Man actor and Eichner ask if he will go see Bros in the theater, "Can you physically carry me there?"

As Rudd obliges, Eichner yells, "WE'RE CARRYING THIS MAN TO BROS!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Billy Eichner Revives Billy on the Street with Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd and Billy Eichner. billyonthestreet/YouTube

The new episode of Billy on the Street — which first premiered in 2011 — is Eichner's first since December 2019, when he enlisted Mariah Carey for a special Christmas-themed installment.

And amid COVID-19 restrictions lifting in New York City last summer, Eichner told PEOPLE he was looking forward to going back outside and make more Billy on the Street magic.

"I'm socially awkward, even under normal circumstances, like many people," he said in July 2021 on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "But honestly, I'm so excited to enter the world again and see people. That's mostly how I'm feeling."

He added, "I want to have fun. I want to travel. I want to socialize."

Eichner, who stars in Bros and co-wrote the Universal Pictures film with Neighbors filmmaker Nicholas Stoller, headlines an all-LGBTQ cast in a movie touted as the "first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy."

And in a recent Variety cover story, the actor and comedian said he thinks the sex scenes in his new movie push the envelope — in a good way.

"To this day, I'm waiting for someone at the studio to call me and go, 'You know, now that we think about it, you've gone too far.' But it never happened," Eichner said. "There's part of me that realized some of this would be eye-opening for certain people in the audience, and I loved that too."

He continued, "I was like, 'Great! Let's surprise people. Let's shock them.' Sacha Baron Cohen doesn't worry about that — why should I?"

Bros is in theaters Sept. 30.

Related Articles
Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer
Billy Eichner Says 'Bros' Gay Sex Scenes Will Be 'Eye-Opening for Certain People'
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 02: Actors Debra Messing and Billy Eichner are seen on set in Midtown on December 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
Debra Messing Reveals She Plays 'a Very Heightened Version' of Herself in Hilarious 'Bros' Cameo
(from left) Bobby (Billy Eichner) and Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) in Bros, directed by Nicholas Stoller.
Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane Says Network Is 'Excited' for His Leap to Big-Screen Rom-Coms with 'Bros'
Billy Eichner speaks onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
Billy Eichner Slams Supreme Court 'Homophobes' at MTV VMAs While Celebrating His Gay Rom-Com 'Bros'
Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner Says He Was Kicked Off Tinder for a Second Time: 'I'll Stick to Hinge and Grindr'
THE GOOD HOUSE, from left: Kevin Kline, Sigourney Weaver, 2021. ph: Michael Tompkins / © Roadside Attractions / Courtesy Everett Collection
Kevin Kline on Filming Love Scenes with Sigourney Weaver: 'I Don't Have to Bend to Kiss Her'
74th Primetime Emmys - Arrivals
Kate McKinnon Says 'Barbie' Movie Is 'Epic' as She Recalls Going to College with Director Greta Gerwig
Billy Eichner in Bros Trailer
Watch Billy Eichner Fall in Love While Writing a Romantic Comedy in Raunchy First Trailer for 'Bros'
Billy Eichner
Billy Eichner's Gay Rom-Com Makes History with All-LGBTQ Cast: 'A Long Overdue Dream'
Director and producer James Wan attends Warner Bros. Pictures "The Big Picture" presentation at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon 2022, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' Director on 9-Month Delay of Release: 'Need the Time to Do It Right'
Chris Rock performs
Chris Rock Joked About Being 'Lonely' in His 50s Months Before Lake Bell Romance: 'I Got No Woman'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock (12916683ag) Billy Eichner Funny Or Die and PEOPLE - Washington's Funniest Party, Washington DC, USA - 29 Apr 2022
Billy Eichner Is Glad Hollywood Can 'Push Our Country Forward' on LGBTQ+ Rights: 'Helpful for People Like Me'
Image
The 'Clueless' Cast: Where Are They Now?
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Paul Rudd attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Celebrities React to Paul Rudd Being Named PEOPLE's 2021 Sexiest Man Alive: 'No Arguments Here'
Julie Yaeger and Paul Rudd
Who Is Paul Rudd's Wife? All About Julie Yaeger
George Clooney and Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise Trailer
Julia Roberts and George Clooney Are Exes on a Mission in Hilarious 'Ticket to Paradise' Trailer